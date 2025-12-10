Aryan Khan's The Ba***ds of Bollywood beats The Family Man 3, Paatal Lok 2, Panchayat 4 to become most popular Indian show in 2025; check full list here

Black Warrant, Mandala Murders, Khauf, Special Ops 2, Khakee: The Bengal Chapter, and Criminal Justice: A Family Matter also feature in IMDb's list of Top 10 Most Popular Indian Series of 2025.

IMDb, the world's most popular and authoritative source for information on movies, TV, and celebrities, has announced the 10 Indian series that were most popular with IMDb customers worldwide in 2025. The Ba***ds of Bollywood, that marked Aryan Khan's debut in Bollywood, has beated other famous shows such as The Family Man Season 3, Paatal Lok Season 2, and Panchayat Season 4 to emerge as the most popular Indian show of 2025.

Talking about this achievement, Aryan Khan said, "Seeing The Ba***ds of Bollywood as the most popular web series on IMDb feels exactly like what we wanted to do — shake the room and own the conversation, to make something that defines an entire genre in the modern era; a pop cultural phenomenon. I wanted this show to be a celebration of the madness, the magic, the mischief, and the raw ambition that fuels this industry. No soft edges, no pretending, we told the story the way it deserved to be told, and audiences across the world showed up for it in a massive way. The memes, the fan edits, the arguments, the obsession — that’s a show becoming part of culture, not just a weekend watch. I am grateful to everyone who clicked play, stayed with it, and made it explode the way it has. The joy this has brought the audience is why I do what I do, bringing stories that are straight from the heart. And this is just the beginning."

The satirical action comedy drama series The Ba***ds of Bollywood featured Bobby Deol, Lakshya Lalwani, Raghav Juyal, Sahher Bambba, Anya Singh, Manoj Pahwa, Manish Chaudhari, and Mona Singh in the leading roles. It also featured cameos from the industry bigwigs including Shah Rukh Khan, Karan Johar, Ranbir Kapoor, Emraan Hashmi, Salman Khan, Aamir Khan, SS Rajamouli, Ranveer Singh, and Arshad Warsi among others. Produced by Gauri Khan under Red Chillies Entertainment, the show has been streaming on Netflix since September 18.

IMDb Top 10 Most Popular Indian Series of 2025

1. The Ba***ds of Bollywood

2. Black Warrant

3. Paatal Lok Season 2

4. Panchayat Season 4

5. Mandala Murders

6. Khauf

7. Special Ops Season 2

8. Khakee: The Bengal Chapter

9. The Family Man Season 3

10. Criminal Justice: A Family Matter

The citation of the list reads, "Of all the series released in India between January 1 and November 30, 2025, that have an average IMDb user rating of 6 or higher, these 10 titles were consistently the most popular with IMDb customers, as determined by the actual page views of the more than 250 million monthly visitors to IMDb worldwide."

