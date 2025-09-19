Aryan Khan's directorial debut with The Ba***ds of Bollywood has striking similarities with THIS nepokid, Redditors suggest so

RRB NTPC Result 2025 for graduate level released; get direct LINK, steps to download here
Aryan Khan, Suhana Khan Rs 100 crore net worth: Know more about Rs 37 crore Panchsheel Park property, Alibaug estate of Rs 12.91 crore, Mercedes GLS, BMW 730 LD
Zubeen Garg death: Vishal Dadlani, Pritam, Vishal Mishra, Armaan Malik, Papon are shocked by Ya Ali singer's sudden demise
Neeraj Chopra's first reaction after poor show at World Athletics Championship: 'It wasn't my...'
'Don’t finish below Pakistan’s Arshad Nadeem': How coach’s words fueled Sachin Yadav’s 86.27m stunner at World Athletics Championships
'I'm Muslim but love this colour': Delhi man goes viral with Cosmic Orange iPhone 17
The Ba***ds of Bollywood: Was Tamannaah Bhatia's song Ghafoor removed from Aryan Khan's Netflix show at last minute?
India reacts to Saudi Arabia, Pakistan defence pact: 'We expect that this strategic...'
Telangana teacher’s dance with students goes viral with 5 million views; have you watched it yet?
Punjab to Kanpur to Abu Dhabi: Indian-origin stars to watch in Oman's Asia Cup 2025 clash against India
ENTERTAINMENT
Aryan Khan’s debut showcases similarities to Zoya Akhtar’s Luck By Chance, focusing on themes of Bollywood journeys, family involvement, and star cameos.
Aryan Khan's debut series, The Ba***ds of Bollywood, was released on 18 September 2025 on Netflix. Many viewers have begun to notice striking similarities between his launch and Zoya Akhtar's debut film, Luck By Chance (2009), as Reddit users suggest.
Zoya Akhtar is the daughter of Javed Akhtar and the sister of Farhan Akhtar. Her debut film, Luck By Chance, was produced under the well-known banner Excel Entertainment (Farhan’s company).
Aryan Khan is the son of Shah Rukh Khan and Gauri Khan. The Ba***ds of Bollywood is his first major project as writer-director, produced under Red Chillies Entertainment (Gauri’s production house).
Luck By Chance tells the story of a struggling actor navigating Bollywood, the hopes, compromises, connections, audition struggles, friendship, failures, and eventual chance. It’s essentially about a male hero’s journey inside the industry.
The Ba***ds of Bollywood also revolves around a young actor’s desire, ambition, personal sacrifices, and the clashes of insiders vs outsiders. It also focuses on the journey of a male star in the film world.
ALSO READ: From Zoya Akhtar to Hansal Mehta: 12 filmmakers who are redefining Hindi cinema with powerful, rooted and fearless storytelling
In Luck By Chance, Farhan Akhtar was in the lead. The screenplay includes contributions by Javed Akhtar. The movie also had many big-name cameos.
The Ba***ds of Bollywood also have many cameos from major stars and personalities, including Shah Rukh Khan, Aamir Khan, Ranbir Kapoor, Salman Khan, Karan Johar, among others.
While the similarities are many, there are many important differences too. Luck By Chance was a feature film; Aryan’s project is a streaming series with multiple episodes, likely allowing for a longer, more layered narrative. Also, the style, tone, and modern debates around nepotism likely differ.
It will be interesting to see how Aryan carves his own identity, whether he leans into these similarities or breaks away to create something very different.
ALSO READ: Samay Raina takes indirect dig at Aryan Khan drug case at The Ba***ds of Bollywood premiere, dons T-shirt saying 'say no to cruise'