Aryan Khan's directorial debut with The Ba***ds of Bollywood has striking similarities with THIS nepokid, Redditors suggest so

Aryan Khan’s debut showcases similarities to Zoya Akhtar’s Luck By Chance, focusing on themes of Bollywood journeys, family involvement, and star cameos.

Aryan Khan's debut series, The Ba***ds of Bollywood, was released on 18 September 2025 on Netflix. Many viewers have begun to notice striking similarities between his launch and Zoya Akhtar's debut film, Luck By Chance (2009), as Reddit users suggest.

Who are these filmmakers and their legacies

Zoya Akhtar is the daughter of Javed Akhtar and the sister of Farhan Akhtar. Her debut film, Luck By Chance, was produced under the well-known banner Excel Entertainment (Farhan’s company).

Aryan Khan is the son of Shah Rukh Khan and Gauri Khan. The Ba***ds of Bollywood is his first major project as writer-director, produced under Red Chillies Entertainment (Gauri’s production house).

Similarities in the theme of their directorial debut

Luck By Chance tells the story of a struggling actor navigating Bollywood, the hopes, compromises, connections, audition struggles, friendship, failures, and eventual chance. It’s essentially about a male hero’s journey inside the industry.

The Ba***ds of Bollywood also revolves around a young actor’s desire, ambition, personal sacrifices, and the clashes of insiders vs outsiders. It also focuses on the journey of a male star in the film world.

Family involvement and cameos

In Luck By Chance, Farhan Akhtar was in the lead. The screenplay includes contributions by Javed Akhtar. The movie also had many big-name cameos.

The Ba***ds of Bollywood also have many cameos from major stars and personalities, including Shah Rukh Khan, Aamir Khan, Ranbir Kapoor, Salman Khan, Karan Johar, among others.

Differences and what to watch out for

While the similarities are many, there are many important differences too. Luck By Chance was a feature film; Aryan’s project is a streaming series with multiple episodes, likely allowing for a longer, more layered narrative. Also, the style, tone, and modern debates around nepotism likely differ.

It will be interesting to see how Aryan carves his own identity, whether he leans into these similarities or breaks away to create something very different.

