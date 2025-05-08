arandos expressed his excitement, revealing that he has already seen four episodes and described the show as "really fun".

Aryan Khan, the son of Bollywood superstar Shah Rukh Khan, is set to make his directorial debut with the upcoming series "Ba***ds of Bollywood". The show has generated significant buzz, and fans are eagerly awaiting its release. Amid this, Netflix CEO Ted Sarandos shared his thoughts on the series during a conversation with Saif Ali Khan at Waves 2025. Sarandos expressed his excitement, revealing that he has already seen four episodes and described the show as "really fun". He playfully teased the audience about the title, saying he'd let them figure it out completely.

“We have a show called Ba***ds of Bollywood coming up. That is really fun. I’m gonna leave the audience to try to figure out the title completely. But it is so fun, I have got four episodes in, you’ll be getting it soon too,” Ted was quoted as saying this at the WAVES summit. During the conversation, Saif also divulged that his children Sara Ali Khan and Ibrahim Ali Khan, will also make brief appearances in the series. He also shared his positive impression of the show, saying it looked "fantastic" after catching a glimpse of it.

Earlier, filmmaker Karan Johar praised Aryan Khan's directorial talent saying: "If there is a King, there will be a Prince... He has an individualistic voice as a director. He's not anything like you'd expect Shah Rukh Khan's son to be. He works quietly, he doesn't carry the baggage of his father, he works hard; he works 20 hours a day. He is a rare personality type,” he was quoted as saying at a podcast show. Karan expressed huge belief in Aryan's abilities, having seen his Netflix show, and warned people to "watch out" for his talent.

Meanwhile, Aryan Khan's show "Ba***ds of Bollywood" boasts an impressive cast, including Lakshya and Sahher Bambba, with special cameos by Salman Khan and Ranbir Kapoor. Backed by Gauri Khan under Red Chillies Entertainment, The Ba***ds of Bollywood will reportedly be released in June this year.