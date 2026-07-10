FacebookTwitterYoutubeInstagram
Advertisement
  • LATEST
Ikka movie review: Sunny Deol's courtroom drama is the spiritual sequel that Damini fans always prayed for, with Akshaye Khanna making it more impactful

Ikka review: Sunny's film is the spiritual sequel that Damini fans prayed for

Aryan Khan mobbed by fans at Raghav Juyal's birthday party in Mumbai; Watch viral video

Aryan Khan mobbed by fans at Raghav Juyal's birthday party in Mumbai

Ketan Agarwal Murder Case: Victim's father approaches President Murmu, says 'don't let my son's case become...'

Ketan Agarwal Murder Case: Victim's father approaches President Murmu, says 'don

  • PHOTOS
  • VIDEOS
  • ENTERTAINMENT
From Sara Arjun in Dhurandhar, Sanskruti Pahana in Krishnavataram, to Triptii Dimri in Maa Behen: 5 breakout performances by feamle leads in 2026

From Sara, Sanskruti, to Triptii: 5 breakout performances by actresses in 2026

OTT Releases This Week (July 6-12): Ikka, Peddi, Pati Patni Aur Woh Do, latest Indian films, web series to watch on Netflix, Prime Video, ZEE5, JioHotstar

OTT Releases This Week (July 6-12): Ikka, Peddi, Pati Patni Aur Woh Do

In pics: Anil Kapoor, Janhvi Kapoor, Rekha, Boney Kapoor, Varun Dhawan at Anshula Kapoor-Rohan Thakkar's reception

In pics: Anil Kapoor, Janhvi Kapoor, Rekha, Boney Kapoor, Varun Dhawan

Latest NewsEntertainment

ENTERTAINMENT

Aryan Khan mobbed by fans at Raghav Juyal's birthday party in Mumbai; Watch viral video

Aryan Khan was mobbed by fans and paparazzi after Raghav Juyal’s birthday party in Mumbai. A video showed a fan falling in the crowd, sparking online calls for privacy and safety.

Latest News

Anshika Pandey

Updated : Jul 10, 2026, 12:02 PM IST

Aryan Khan mobbed by fans at Raghav Juyal's birthday party in Mumbai; Watch viral video
Add DNA as a Preferred Source

TRENDING NOW

    Aryan Khan was surrounded by fans and paparazzi in Mumbai Thursday night after Raghav Juyal’s birthday party. A viral video shows the crowd pushing as Aryan tried to reach his car. One fan fell but was unhurt. Aryan left safely with security.

    Video triggers privacy debate online

    Fans voiced alarm as the video swiftly went viral on social media. Despite the presence of security, several criticized the crowd for pushing and shoving. One person said, 'Why are people so crazy?' 'People are very impolite. Another wrote, 'Pushing and shoving.'  Internet users asked others to respect the personal space and privacy of public figures. To get through the crowd, Aryan's security team is seen in the footage erecting a barrier around him. The incident has rekindled debate over crowd control and safety at star events.

     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     

    Aryan is in the news for his directorial debut

    There is a lot of talk about Aryan's job as a filmmaker during the time of the mobbing. In 2025, he made his Netflix debut with Bollywood's Ba_*_ds.  Bobby Deol, Lakshya, Sahher Bambba, Manoj Pahwa, Mona Singh, Raghav Juyal, Anya Singh, Manish Chaudhari, and others star in the show. It centres on Lakshya's character, Aasmaan Singh, an outsider attempting to succeed in Bollywood. The show depicts the glitzy yet brutal side of the movie business.

    Also read: '10 saal khel gayi mere saath': Gaurav Khanna's comment on Akanksha Chamola amid divorce rumours goes viral

    The program, which is produced by Red Chillies Entertainment, combines drama, comedy, and cameos. It's 'the baddest, filmiest show on Earth,' according to Netflix. Aryan reportedly started work on season 2, which might debut in early 2027. As of yet, no formal statement has been made. Online fans claimed that rather than wild fan moments, the emphasis should be on Aryan's work. New demands for improved crowd control during public visits by celebrities have been spurred by the footage.

    Find your daily dose of All Latest News including Sports NewsEntertainment NewsLifestyle News, explainers & more. Stay updated, Stay informed- Follow DNA on WhatsApp.
    Read More
    Advertisement
    POPULAR STORIES
    Ikka movie review: Sunny Deol's courtroom drama is the spiritual sequel that Damini fans always prayed for, with Akshaye Khanna making it more impactful
    Ikka review: Sunny's film is the spiritual sequel that Damini fans prayed for
    Aryan Khan mobbed by fans at Raghav Juyal's birthday party in Mumbai; Watch viral video
    Aryan Khan mobbed by fans at Raghav Juyal's birthday party in Mumbai
    Ketan Agarwal Murder Case: Victim's father approaches President Murmu, says 'don't let my son's case become...'
    Ketan Agarwal Murder Case: Victim's father approaches President Murmu, says 'don
    '10 saal khel gayi mere saath': Gaurav Khanna's comment on Akanksha Chamola amid divorce rumours goes viral
    '10 saal khel gayi mere saath': Gaurav Khanna's comment on Akanksha Chamola
    UP teacher suspended after alleged sexual assault attempt on minor boy
    UP teacher suspended after alleged sexual assault attempt on minor boy
    MORE
    Advertisement
    MOST VIEWED
    From Sara Arjun in Dhurandhar, Sanskruti Pahana in Krishnavataram, to Triptii Dimri in Maa Behen: 5 breakout performances by feamle leads in 2026
    From Sara, Sanskruti, to Triptii: 5 breakout performances by actresses in 2026
    OTT Releases This Week (July 6-12): Ikka, Peddi, Pati Patni Aur Woh Do, latest Indian films, web series to watch on Netflix, Prime Video, ZEE5, JioHotstar
    OTT Releases This Week (July 6-12): Ikka, Peddi, Pati Patni Aur Woh Do
    In pics: Anil Kapoor, Janhvi Kapoor, Rekha, Boney Kapoor, Varun Dhawan at Anshula Kapoor-Rohan Thakkar's reception
    In pics: Anil Kapoor, Janhvi Kapoor, Rekha, Boney Kapoor, Varun Dhawan
    MS Dhoni Turns 45: 7 things that makes captain cool 'Thala'
    MS Dhoni Turns 45: 7 things that makes captain cool 'Thala'
    Ranveer Singh turns 41: Here's a look at Dhurandhar star's car collection, from GMC Hummer EV to Ferrari 296 GTB
    Ranveer Singh turns 41: Here's a look at Dhurandhar star's car collection
    MORE
    MOST WATCHED
    MORE
    Advertisement