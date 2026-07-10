Aryan Khan mobbed by fans at Raghav Juyal's birthday party in Mumbai; Watch viral video

Aryan Khan was mobbed by fans and paparazzi after Raghav Juyal’s birthday party in Mumbai. A video showed a fan falling in the crowd, sparking online calls for privacy and safety.

Aryan Khan was surrounded by fans and paparazzi in Mumbai Thursday night after Raghav Juyal’s birthday party. A viral video shows the crowd pushing as Aryan tried to reach his car. One fan fell but was unhurt. Aryan left safely with security.

Video triggers privacy debate online

Fans voiced alarm as the video swiftly went viral on social media. Despite the presence of security, several criticized the crowd for pushing and shoving. One person said, 'Why are people so crazy?' 'People are very impolite. Another wrote, 'Pushing and shoving.' Internet users asked others to respect the personal space and privacy of public figures. To get through the crowd, Aryan's security team is seen in the footage erecting a barrier around him. The incident has rekindled debate over crowd control and safety at star events.

Aryan is in the news for his directorial debut

There is a lot of talk about Aryan's job as a filmmaker during the time of the mobbing. In 2025, he made his Netflix debut with Bollywood's Ba_*_ds. Bobby Deol, Lakshya, Sahher Bambba, Manoj Pahwa, Mona Singh, Raghav Juyal, Anya Singh, Manish Chaudhari, and others star in the show. It centres on Lakshya's character, Aasmaan Singh, an outsider attempting to succeed in Bollywood. The show depicts the glitzy yet brutal side of the movie business.

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The program, which is produced by Red Chillies Entertainment, combines drama, comedy, and cameos. It's 'the baddest, filmiest show on Earth,' according to Netflix. Aryan reportedly started work on season 2, which might debut in early 2027. As of yet, no formal statement has been made. Online fans claimed that rather than wild fan moments, the emphasis should be on Aryan's work. New demands for improved crowd control during public visits by celebrities have been spurred by the footage.