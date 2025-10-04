Add DNA as a Preferred Source
ENTERTAINMENT

Aryan Khan is hard taskmaster, reveals The Ba***ds of Bollywood actor Sahher Bambba, calls him…

In an exclusive chat with Pinkvilla, actress Sahher Bambba opened up about working with Aryan Khan in his directorial debut The Ba***ds of Bollywood, describing him as a perfectionist on set but also a chivalrous, fun-loving person off camera.

Latest News

Rishika Baranwal

Updated : Oct 04, 2025, 05:51 PM IST | Edited by : Rishika Baranwal

Aryan Khan is hard taskmaster, reveals The Ba***ds of Bollywood actor Sahher Bambba, calls him…
Aryan Khan’s directorial debut The Ba***ds of Bollywood continues to spark conversations, not just for its storytelling but also for the young filmmaker’s style on set. Actress Sahher Bambba, who plays Karishma Talvar in the series, recently spoke to Pinkvilla about her experience working with Aryan and shared fascinating insights into his personality.

Aryan the director: A hard taskmaster

According to Sahher, Aryan Khan as a director is extremely focused and precise about his vision. 'Aryan Khan as a director is obviously bohot hi hard taskmaster hain kyunki unka jo ek vision hai unko waisa hi chahiye. Chahe uske liye 10 takes lage, 20 takes lage, and not just with us, even with the senior actors he would keep doing takes. He was quite a hard taskmaster,' she said. Her comments underline Aryan Khan's commitment to detail and his determination to get every scene exactly right.

Aryan the person: Mischievous yet chivalrous

While Aryan Khan is demanding behind the camera, Sahher revealed that off set he is surprisingly warm and fun-loving. 'Aryan as a person, oh my god, I am yet to meet somebody like him in my generation. Itne chivalrous hain exactly like SRK sir, bohot hi tameez wale hain, har kisi ko respect dete hain,' she said, adding that he also has a mischievous side. 'He would crack jokes and make everyone laugh on set.'

When the interviewer pointed out Aryan’s serious public persona, Sahher countered by saying, 'Unki bohot child-like energy hai… set pe shot ke pehle wo ekdum bacche se hain and jaise hi cameras start hote the, he had this switch which was very interesting.'

Aryan Khan's debut project, The Ba***ds of Bollywood, currently streaming on Netflix, has been grabbing headlines not only for its edgy narrative but also for the unique vision that SRK's son has brought to the screen.

