Was Aamir Khan, SS Rajamouli’s cameo in The Ba***ds of Bollywood unplanned? Aryan Khan allegedly crafted…

Aryan Khan spontaneously crafted a cameo scene for Aamir Khan and SS Rajamouli in his Netflix series The Ba**ds Of Bollywood* in just 20 minutes.

Aryan Khan’s Netflix debut series, The Ba**ds of Bollywood*, has been making waves ever since its release, with fans buzzing over an unexpected cameo by superstar Aamir Khan and acclaimed filmmaker SS Rajamouli. Anya Singh, who plays manager Sanya, revealed that this special appearance wasn’t part of the original plan but was created spontaneously on set.

During a shoot at Mehboob Studio, Aryan discovered that both Aamir Khan and Rajamouli were on location for a different project. Excited by the coincidence, he quickly decided to add a cameo scene featuring the two legends. He instructed Anya and Lakshya to change costumes while he figured out the sequence himself.

As Anya shared with Mamarazzi, “Like Aamir sir and SS Rajamouli sir’s scene. We were shooting at Mehboob Studio. We were shooting a different scene. And Aryan learnt they are there as well. He got super excited of course. As we all did. And he said, ‘Chalo I’m going to incorporate a scene. They only have 20 minutes. So Lakshya, Anya, go change.’”

Anya further explained the quick improvisation: “I said okay, but what are we going to do? He said, ‘No no. By the time you are back, we will figure it out.’ And in that much time he figured it out, put the scene together. So we just went on to the side and shot the scene. So that was not pre-planned.”

The Ba**ds of Bollywood* features an ensemble cast including Bobby Deol, Lakshya, Sahher Bambba, Manoj Pahwa, Mona Singh, Manish Chaudhari, Raghav Juyal, Anya Singh, Vijayant Kohli, Rajat Bedi, and Gautami Kapoor. The series also includes special appearances by Bollywood icons such as Salman Khan, Shah Rukh Khan, Aamir Khan, Karan Johar, Ranveer Singh, and SS Rajamouli.

The show follows the journey of Aasmaan Singh (Lakshya), an ambitious outsider determined to make his mark in Bollywood, navigating the glamorous yet cutthroat world of the film industry. Produced under the Red Chillies Entertainment banner, the series combines high-energy drama and humour while offering a self-aware look at the chaos behind the glitz.