Arvind Swamy to play villain in Ajith Kumar's AK 62, Santhanam also on board, say reports

Arvind Swamy and Ajith Kumar may star together in AK 62

As per reports, actors Arvind Swamy and Santhanam have come aboard for Ajith Kumar’s upcoming film, tentatively titled AK 62. The film, being directed by Vignesh Shivn, is set to go on floors later this month. Earlier, there had been unconfirmed reports that Trisha Krishnan is playing the female lead in the film. So far, details of the cast have not been announced.

AK 62 is produced by Lyca Productions, the studio behind the Ponniyin Selvan series helmed by Mani Ratnam. It will have music composed by Anirudh. But beyond this, the only detail about the film in public domain is that shooting will begin on January 17. However, new reports seem to have thrown some light on the cast.

A DT Next report says that both Arvind Swamy and Santhanam will join the film soon. As per other reports, Arvind Swamy is playing the film’s villain while Santhanam also has an important role. However, nothing has been confirmed by the film’s team so far. Official announcement about the casting is expected later this month. Ajith and Arvind have shared the screen space together in Basamalargal.

Earlier, Trisha was rumoured to be starring in the film as well as Thalapathy Vijay’s next – Thalapathy 67. Reacting to these reports, Trisha told Indian Express, “You will know in a few weeks whether I am doing both films or not. Or which film I am part of and which I am not. All of this will be out soon. I don’t want to talk about it only because it is not my place to do so. If you see, Vijay or Ajith are not talking about the films that they are going to do. It’s a call of the production houses. They should announce whenever they think it’s the right time.”