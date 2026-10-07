Arun Govil returns to Ramanaya as 'King Dashrath', new poster from Nitesh Tiwari's film out

Arun Govil returns to Ramayana as King Dashrath in Nitesh Tiwari's film starring Ranbir Kapoor as Ram. Makers revealed his royal first look poster.

Arun Govil is returning to Ramayana after 38 years, this time portraying King Dashrath in Nitesh Tiwari's upcoming film. Known for his role as Lord Rama in the TV Ramayana, Govil’s new look has generated excitement among fans, marking an emotional comeback to the iconic saga that established his fame.

Arun Govil's first look as King Dashrath revealed

Arun Govil's solo poster was posted on Instagram by the creators. He is seen in a royal avatar as King Dashrath, the King of Ayodhya. Sharing the poster, the team wrote, "He once brought Ram to life for a generation. Now, he returns to the world of Ramayana as the King of Ayodhya. Arun Govil as King Dashrath." Govil is depicted in the poster donning traditional royal garb and a crown. The look is very different from his earlier image as Lord Ram. The post has crossed 31,000 likes and fans are praising the casting.

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Star cast and film details

Nitesh Tiwari is the director of the two-part epic Ramayana. Yash plays Ravana, Sunny Deol plays Hanuman, Ravi Dubey plays Lakshman, Ranbir Kapoor plays Lord Rama, and Sai Pallavi plays Sita. The film is produced by Namit Malhotra's Prime Focus Studios along with DNEG and Yash's Monster Mind Creations. It will be released in Hindi, Tamil, Telugu, Kannada and Malayalam, and also in IMAX.

November 5, 2026, is when the first portion is expected to be released, and Diwali 2027 is when the second part is expected to be released. Dharma Productions will distribute the movie in the Hindi market, while Sony Pictures will handle international distribution outside of India.