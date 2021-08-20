Artist, Actor and Model, Maanu Malik comes to new heights in the glamor industry

Muhammad Usman who is also popularly known as Maanu Malik is one of the most versatile personalities that one could ever come across. Maanu Malik was born in Pakistan and from a very young age, he was in the limelight and fame was nothing too surprising for him.

You can expect Maanu Malik to be a jack of all trades rather than being master of none. He is currently an active social media star who has thousands of followers across various social media platforms. It is the exceptional acting skills that bought him this fame and this young man deserves it all. He is very much active on social media platforms like TikTok and Instagram but he is also an active content creator.

Malik has showcased designs and endorsed products for numerous companies. He is going great guns in his career as a model, content creator, writer, and actor.He is an exceptional combination of everything. He is young and brimming with the potential to make it big in the glamor industry. It will be interesting to watch him rise with his talent, hard work, and dedication.

