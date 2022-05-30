Arshdeep Sandhu of Anupgarh working hard for a bright future in music industry

It is said that one should keep dreaming. Fulfillment is a game of luck. Arshdeep Sandhu of Anupgarh, who started struggling from a very young age, is today constantly trying to make a special identity in the music industry. He has an enormous fan base via web-based networking media. Being active on social media platforms like Instagram has been quite beneficial for him. He was one of the youngest around when he started working as a musician and content creator. He did many more things without thinking of age as a bar.

Arshdeep has gained immense success in the field but it was not easy to achieve these things coming from a middle-class family. His parents opposed it. But he kept practicing day after night to make their career strong in this industry. He had faith in his hard work and is now moving ahead with confidence.

Born on February 07, 2002 in Anupgarh, Rajasthan, Arshdeep Sandhu started working on things related to his career in Anupgarh. Being interested in music since childhood, he started learning only by watching YouTube videos. Today, he is making many types of music.

Arshdeep Sandhu is not only active about music, but is also associated with social work. Even during the corona period, Arshdeep Sandhu and his team helped the people. He is also a lover of nature, and also has love for animals.

When Arshdeep Sandhu was asked about acting, he also said that if he gets a good chance, he will definitely act. But there is a desire to work with Nawazuddin Siddiqui, Manoj Bajpayee and Pankaj Tripathi. Arshdeep Sandhu, who is working hard at a very young age, has appealed to the people that they should never give up hope. If they want to achieve success, then it is also necessary to struggle. He also said that people should show support for new artists.

He said when he started out he didn’t get any support because most of the audience likes shiny stars. He didn’t get any support being simple but he never gave up. He kept on chasing his dreams until he found success.

