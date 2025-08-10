Tejashwi Yadav claims Bihar Deputy Chief Minister has 2 voter IDs; Vijay Kumar Sinha clarifies
Meet woman, DU grad, who wanted to become IAS from age of 10, cracked UPSC exam with AIR.., her marksheet goes viral, check her scores in...
Popular online tutor, Khan Sir, claimed over 15000 students tied him rakhi on Raksha Bandhan in heartwarming video 'Is Kalyug Mein..', watch video
Mumbai to Pune in just 90 minutes: Good news for commuters, Union minister Nitin Gadkari announces new highway, check details
Can astronauts drink alcohol in Space? You can eat same food that Sunita Williams, Shubhanshu Shukla consumed in spaceship; Check full diet-chart HERE
While India working to manage 100 km/h speed, world’s second second-largest high-speed rail network has 222km/hr speed, not US, Singapore, Dubai, Japan, it is...
Hina Khan says people are hesitant to cast her after cancer diagnosis: 'I’ll have to break...'
'Arrest him again': Allu Arjun argues with airport security over ID check, netizens say 'rules are same for everyone', watch
Russian girl sings poem in Kannada with Indian friend in Bengaluru, video goes viral, netizens says, 'learn language..', WATCH
CBSE takes BIG step, set to introduce open-book exams for Class 9 starting from...
ENTERTAINMENT
The latest incident involving Allu Arjun drew criticism online, with many netizens calling his reaction “arrogant.”
Tollywood superstar Allu Arjun has landed in the spotlight, not for his films, but for an incident with airport staff in Mumbai. On Saturday, Arjun was spotted flying out of the city when he appeared to disagree with a security personnel member who asked him to show his face for ID verification.
In a now-viral video, Arjun, dressed in a T-shirt and tracks, was seen presenting his ID proof to a CISF officer at the entry point. The officer then asked him to remove his mask as per security protocol. The request seemed to irritate Arjun, who exchanged a few words with the officer. A member of his team tried to step in, but the CISF official insisted on following procedure.
Arjun eventually pulled his mask down partially to show his face, after which he was allowed through.
Please follow the rules— Telugu (@Telugu) August 10, 2025
Yesterday at Airport security , Allu Arjun was stopped by an officer and asked to show his face with Id. Allu was initially reluctant, and after a brief exchange of words, his assistant tried to convince the officer that he was Allu Arjun. Even then,… pic.twitter.com/sv0i6mf6EU
The incident drew criticism online, with many netizens calling his reaction “arrogant.” One user wrote, “Airport screening rules are for everyone.. not just common passengers. Security is the same for celebrities, VIPs, and the public. If someone refuses to properly reveal their face during security checks, it’s not just about privacy; it could pose a threat to national safety. Being famous doesn’t mean bypassing rules. In fact, setting the right example is part of their responsibility."
The third person commented, "The security should get a pay hike immediately." The fourth person commented, "arrest him again."
Another pointed out, “He had no problem in showing his face towards a mad crowd during Pushpa 2 FDFS showing in a theatre and parade himself among the crowd which resulted in a stampede and death (sic).”
On the work front, Allu Arjun will be seen next in AA22xA6 alongside Deepika Padukone. He also has Pushpa 3: The Rampage and another project with Sandeep Reddy Vanga lined up.