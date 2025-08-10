Twitter
'Arrest him again': Allu Arjun argues with airport security over ID check, netizens say 'rules are same for everyone', watch

The latest incident involving Allu Arjun drew criticism online, with many netizens calling his reaction “arrogant.”

Manisha Chauhan

Updated : Aug 10, 2025, 01:48 PM IST | Edited by : Manisha Chauhan

'Arrest him again': Allu Arjun argues with airport security over ID check, netizens say 'rules are same for everyone', watch
Image credit: Instagram

Tollywood superstar Allu Arjun has landed in the spotlight, not for his films, but for an incident with airport staff in Mumbai. On Saturday, Arjun was spotted flying out of the city when he appeared to disagree with a security personnel member who asked him to show his face for ID verification.

In a now-viral video, Arjun, dressed in a T-shirt and tracks, was seen presenting his ID proof to a CISF officer at the entry point. The officer then asked him to remove his mask as per security protocol. The request seemed to irritate Arjun, who exchanged a few words with the officer. A member of his team tried to step in, but the CISF official insisted on following procedure.

Arjun eventually pulled his mask down partially to show his face, after which he was allowed through.

The incident drew criticism online, with many netizens calling his reaction “arrogant.” One user wrote, “Airport screening rules are for everyone.. not just common passengers. Security is the same for celebrities, VIPs, and the public. If someone refuses to properly reveal their face during security checks, it’s not just about privacy; it could pose a threat to national safety. Being famous doesn’t mean bypassing rules. In fact, setting the right example is part of their responsibility." 

The third person commented, "The security should get a pay hike immediately." The fourth person commented, "arrest him again."

Another pointed out, “He had no problem in showing his face towards a mad crowd during Pushpa 2 FDFS showing in a theatre and parade himself among the crowd which resulted in a stampede and death (sic).”

On the work front, Allu Arjun will be seen next in AA22xA6 alongside Deepika Padukone. He also has Pushpa 3: The Rampage and another project with Sandeep Reddy Vanga lined up.

