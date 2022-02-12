Arman Malik reveals his favourite 'BTS' members, ARMY asks for collab

Singer-songwriter Armaan Malik is also an admirer of the South Korean boy band BTS aka Bangtan Boys. He revealed his admiration for the band on Friday during his live chat on Twitter. One of the users asked Armaan about his favourite singers from the group. Malik replied to the tweet saying, "J Hope and Jungkook #FridaysWithArmaan."

Well, after his reply, the BTS ARMY went gaga over it, and they made his reply viral. Till now, his short reply has got more than 2,000 retweets and 9000 likes. Many of the band's die-hard fans requested Armann to collab soon. One of the tweets asked, "A single collab with Jungkook or Jin is all I'm asking is it too much? #FridaysWithArmaan."

Another fan said, "Armaan malik got great taste." Another fan from the army suggested, "Woahh plz collab with Jungkook in future his voice amazing and perfect and do you listen his new OST "Stay Alive."

"You've a great taste," exclaimed a fan.

Well, it would be great if we the band actually collaborate with India. It will be one maddening chartbuster that can write new records. Recently the group released the song 'Stay Alive' for 7FATES: CHAKHO, and it went on to break multiple records. For the unversed, BTS, an acronym of Bangtan Sonyeondan or "Beyond the Scene," is a GRAMMY-nominated South Korean group that has been capturing the hearts of millions of fans globally since its debut in June 2013. The members of BTS are RM, Jin, SUGA, j-hope, Jimin, V, and Jung Kook. Gaining recognition for their authentic and self-produced music, top-notch performances, and the way they interact with their fans, BTS has established themselves as 21st-century pop icons breaking countless world records.



