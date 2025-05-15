Joined by his second wife, YouTuber Kritika Malik, Armaan said that despite multiple visits to police stations and government offices over the past few months, his request for an arms license has not been approved yet.

YouTuber and Bigg Boss OTT 3 contestant Armaan Malik has revealed that he is facing serious security concerns. In a video posted on Instagram on May 15, Armaan shared that he has been receiving threats and was even followed recently.

Expressing his worry, he urged the Punjab Police to grant him an arms license for the safety of his family. Joined by his second wife, YouTuber Kritika Malik, Armaan said that despite multiple visits to police stations and government offices over the past few months, his request for an arms license has not been approved yet.

“I’ve been living in Zirakpur, Punjab, for the last five years, and I’ve been getting threats for a while now. An FIR has already been filed,” Armaan said in the video, requesting authorities to take his case seriously.

Armaan Malik further claimed that just a few days ago, an unknown car followed him, raising serious concerns about his safety. He said he immediately contacted the police helpline and even shared the vehicle’s registration number with them. However, according to Armaan, no action was taken.

“Every time I request help, they ignore it and tell me that a case is registered against me in Delhi,” Armaan said in the video, expressing his frustration over the lack of support from the authorities despite the repeated threats to his life.

Along with the video, Armaan Malik penned an emotional note expressing his growing concern for his and his family’s safety. He wrote, “I am active on social media and I only post good family content. But it is with regret that I must say I have been receiving constant threats for some time now — threats to my life, to harm my family, and to take away everything that is part of my life. Despite these threats, I have maintained my faith in the law. I have taken every necessary legal step, filed complaints, submitted applications, and sought help. Yet, the sense of danger still looms over me and my family.”

Armaan urged the Punjab Police to take his situation seriously and help speed up the process of getting an arms license for the safety of his loved ones.

Armaan Malik continued his emotional plea by sharing his frustration with the repeated rejection of his arms license application.

"I also applied for an arms license for my safety, so that at the very least, I could protect my family myself. But each time, the administration has stopped me, citing that there is a case against me — a case that is completely false and baseless, and whose truth is currently being addressed in the honourable court. I have complete faith in our judiciary that, in the end, truth will prevail. But until then, should my family and I continue to live under the fire of insecurity?" he asked.

The YouTuber, who is a father and public figure, urged the authorities to consider the seriousness of his situation. He added, "I am a father, a responsible citizen, and I have every right to protect myself and my children. My humble request is that I be granted an arms license so that I can at least defend myself. This is not a rebellious plea, but the appeal of a helpless yet self-respecting citizen who simply wants that he and his family may live in safety."

His appeal has now gone viral, with many of his followers expressing concern and urging the authorities to take immediate action.