Armaan Malik goes Taylor Swift way, deletes all his Instagram posts; is it a promotional strategy?

Singer Armaan Malik deleted all his Instagram posts and shared a cryptic image which read as 'I can't take it anymore'.

DNA Web Team

Updated: Mar 11, 2020, 10:07 PM IST

Singer Armaan Malik surprised everyone when all of his posts vanished from his Instagram page. About a few hours ago, the singer archived or deleted all his posts and turned his display photo black. Soon after that, he shared a photo which read as "I can't take it anymore." Many left comments on his post worried about what's going on. However, Armaan is yet to reveal the real reason behind his this step. For the uninitiated, Taylor Swift had done the same while revealing her music video. She posted mysterious photos every day with the caption '4.26'.

On the other hand, Armaan had taken to his Twitter page and thanked his fans for gaining him one million followers. He shared a selfie and tweeted, "We did it guys #1MillionArmaanians on twitter finally. Onwards & upwards no looking back.. let’s go!!"

Check out both the posts below:

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

 on

For the uninitiated, Armaan has done playback singing for several Bollywood films namely Pati Patni Aur Woh, Article 15, Kabir Singh, De De Pyaar De, Badla to name a few.

Malik had also sung the Hindi version of 'Hakuna Matata' song from The Lion King released last year. Talking about the same, he had told DNA After Hrs, "I’ve been singing English songs since I was about 14. And these numbers needed someone with a similar background and who could feel them. Also, Lion King is such an iconic movie and we’re taking its legacy forward. What’s better than that?"

Talking about his Bollywood career, Armaan had also said, "One is such a commercially-successful movie and the other, critically acclaimed. As a singer, it’s not just about the songs; projects on a whole are equally important. It makes my discography look better."

