Speculations of Armaan's fourth marriage with his kids' caretaker Laksh began when the latter shared a video flaunting her Karwa Chauth Mehendi which has his name.

Former Bigg Boss OTT contestant Armaan Malik has once again hogged the limelight for his polygamous marital status. The YouTuber, who is currently married to Payal and Kritika Malik, has sparked rumours of his fourth marriage with his kids’ caretaker Laksh. A picture of Laksh’s mehendi from Karwa Chauth has grabbed eyeballs as it has ‘Sandeep’, Armaan’s real name written on her wrist.

Laksh sparked speculations after she posted a picture of her mehendi which has Armaan’s name. She also posted a video flaunting her henna on Instagram. Soon after her post was up, rumours of Armaan allegedly gotten married for the fourth time began. Armaan further fueled the rumours by sharing pictures with Laksh on the occasion.

Taking to Instagram, Armaan dropped a series of pictures with Laksh on the occasion of Karwa Chauth. The two were dressed in coordinated red traditional attires posing for multiple photos. Armaan donned a red embellished kurta, while Laksh wore a traditional red suit paired with a floral dupatta. In the picture, Laksh’s mehendi was visible and it caught the netizens’ attention who began speculating about her wedding with Armaan. “Logo ka kaam hai aapko judge karna or hater's se aapka ghar nhi chalta (It's people's job to judge you, and your house is not run by haters),” he captioned the post. Netizens spammed the comment section bashing Armaan and his alleged new wife.

Meanwhile, Armaan has not yet issued any statement on the ongoing rumours with Laksh. Similarly, Payal and Kritika have also not reacted to the speculations as of now. For the unversed, Armaan was previously married before tying the knot to Payal. He then hitched to Payal’s friend Kritika, and briefly separated from her. However, the three eventually reconciled and now live together with their four children in Chandigarh.