Tovino Thomas impresses fans with his rugged and intense look in the action-packed pan-India film Ajayante Randam Moshanam.

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA Web Desk |Updated: May 20, 2023, 08:37 AM IST

ARM teaser: Tovino Thomas dodges bullets, plays with fire in action-packed pan-India film, fans call it ‘blockbuster'
Tovino Thomas popularly known for films like Malayalam films like 2018, Thallumaala, Lucifer, Minnal Murali, etc is all set for his first pan-India film titled Ajayante Randam Moshanam. The makers released the teaser of the film which gave goosebumps to fans. 

On Friday, Hrithik Roshan unveiled the Hindi teaser of Tovino Thomas-starrer with a heartwarming message. The actor wrote, “It's an honor to present the Hindi Teaser of #ARM, an ambitious cinematic experience being crafted by some of the most stellar minds of the Malayalam film industry.” 

The teaser starts with a girl asking her grandmother to tell her a bedtime story about a thief Maniyan. The next scene shows a village in a troubled state and bullets firing, fire flashing on the screen. Tovino Thomas is seen in a rugged and intense avatar in the teaser. The actor will be seen playing three different roles Ajayan, Maniyan, and Kunjikelu set in three different timelines- 1900, 1950, and 1990 in the movie. The intense background music gives a powerful base for the entry of the lead and chilling vibes down the spine.  

Netizens couldn’t stop gushing about the teaser and Tovino Thomas’s intense action packed-avatar impressed fans. One of the comments read, “The definition of True Pan India Cinema. taking brilliant. blockbuster vibes. Demand will be eternal for rooted stories, Brilliant acting.” Another wrote, “best of luck Tovino and team, this is going to be blockbuster.” Another fan commented, “No words left after watching the teaser, goosebumps at its peak.” Another wrote, “teaser was terrific, pure madness.” 

Helmed by Jithin Laal, Ajayante Randam Moshanam is a period action film set in North Kerala which shows three generations of heroes Maniyan, Kunjikelu, and Ajayan trying to protect the most important treasure of land. The movie stars Tovino Thomas, Krtithi Shetty, Saurabhi Laxmi, Aishwarya Rajesh, and Basel Joseph among others. The film is scheduled to release in Malayalam, Hindi, Telugu, Tamil and Kannada.

 

