Arjun Sarja's daughter Aishwarya Arjun tests positive for COVID-19

Kannada actor Aishwarya Arjun, daughter of popular south Indian actor Arjun Sarja took to her Instagram on Monday and said that she has tested positive for coronavirus. She posted the news on her Instagram story while asking those who were in contact with her recently to get tested as well.

She wrote, "I am quarantined at home while taking all necessary precautions guided by a professional medical team. To anyone who has been in contact with me in the past few days, please take care." Following in her father's footsteps, Aishwarya had made her acting debut with Tamil film Pattathu Yaanai in 2013. She also has a Kannada film Prema Baraha to her credit which released in 2018.

Just recently Aishwarya’s cousin Dhruva Sarja and his wife Prerana Sarja were tested positive for coronavirus. Dhruv had tweeted, "My wife and I have both been tested positive for COVID-19 with mild symptoms and hence chosen to get ourselves hospitalised. I'm sure we'll be back all fine! All those who were in close proximity with us please get yourselves tested and remain safe."

The couple showed mild symptoms but were advised hospitalisation. Dhruva was the second Kannada actor to test positive for coronavirus as earlier actress-politician Sumalatha Ambareesh was also found COVID-19 positive. He will be next seen in Pogaru, opposite actress Rashmika Mandanna.

In addition to this, the entire Sarja clan is currently recovering from the untimely death of her cousin Chiranjeevi Sarja (39), who died following a cardiac arrest on July 7 in Bengaluru.