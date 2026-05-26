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Arjun Sarja reveals Vijay’s reaction to sitting in CM’s chair: ‘He has seen the Mudhalvan meme’

Arjun Sarja revealed that Tamil Nadu Chief Minister Vijay spoke to him about the viral ‘Mudhalvan’ memes after becoming CM.

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DNA Web Team

Updated : May 26, 2026, 06:53 AM IST

Arjun Sarja reveals Vijay’s reaction to sitting in CM’s chair: ‘He has seen the Mudhalvan meme’
Image credit: Instagram
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Actor Arjun Sarja recently opened up about his meeting with Tamil Nadu Chief Minister Vijay during the promotions of his upcoming Tamil-Telugu film Blast Zone in Hyderabad. The actor shared that Vijay himself brought up the viral memes linking his political journey with the classic film Mudhalvan.

Directed by S. Shankar, Mudhalvan revolved around a journalist who unexpectedly becomes chief minister for a single day and takes strict action against corruption. Interestingly, the role was first offered to Vijay in the late 1990s before it eventually went to Arjun Sarja. The film later became one of the most iconic political dramas in Tamil cinema.

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Arjun Sarja (@arjunsarjaa)

After Vijay entered politics and became Tamil Nadu’s Chief Minister, social media users began comparing his real-life journey to the storyline of Mudhalvan, leading to several memes online.

Talking about his recent interaction with Vijay, Arjun said the actor-politician had seen those memes himself. Recalling their conversation, he shared, “I met him recently when he became the CM. He told me he saw memes. When he first saw the CM seat, he said he remembered my Oke Okkadu/Mudhalvan movie.”

Arjun also expressed happiness over someone from the film industry reaching such a major political position. Praising Vijay’s achievement, he added that becoming chief minister in the very first election contest was a huge accomplishment.

The two actors had previously shared screen space in Leo directed by Lokesh Kanagaraj, where they played brothers. After meeting Vijay recently, Arjun also posted pictures with him on Instagram and wrote, “With our dearest Mudhalvan, C. Joseph Vijay Avl. Wishing him strength, good health and guidance as he continues to shoulder great responsibility with grace.”

During the media interaction, Arjun was also asked if he had any plans to join politics himself. Responding humorously, he said, “I don’t think you want me to be happy.” He later clarified that politics requires a completely different mindset and resources, adding that one can still help society without entering politics.

When reporters pointed out that Vijay became CM without spending huge money, Arjun candidly replied, “Aina antha peru ledu kada naku ippudu,” meaning he no longer has the level of fame Vijay currently enjoys.

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