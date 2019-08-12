Headlines

Annu Kapoor shares his definition of struggle, says 'Mukesh Ambani bhi struggler hai'

'Arjun Reddy' actor Vijay Deverakonda collaborates with Puri Jagannadh and Charmme Kaur for his third Telugu film

Details about Vijay Deverakonda's next with Charmme Kaur and Puri Jagannadh out!

DNA Web Team

Updated: Aug 12, 2019, 08:29 PM IST

Popular South actor Vijay Deverakonda, who shot to fame with Arjun Reddy, will next be seen in filmmaker Puri Jagannadh and Charmme Kaur's upcoming flick. Vijay Deverakonda was last seen in the recently released Dear Comrade. Though the film was much appreciated, it didn't quite set the cash registers ringing. Now, with the news of Vijay collaborating with Puri Jagannadh and Chaemme Kaur for his third Telugu film is out, fans can barely contain their excitement. 

Coming to the film which will be jointly produced by Puri Jagannadh and Charmme Kaur, is expected to be a mass entertainer. Both Charmme and Puri are already basking in the success of their recent outing iSmart Shankar. 

Taking to her Twitter handle, Charmme shared the news with the fans. She wrote, "PC proudly announced our next project with one n only Vijay Deverakonda directed by our Puri Jagannadh.. Lavanya presenting under the banner Puri Connects and Puri Jagannadh Touring Talkies. Produced by Puri Jagannadh and Charmme Kaur. More details coming soon till then stay tuned (sic)"

Trade analyst Taran Adarsh too shared the news on his Twitter page. He wrote, "BIGGG NEWS... Vijay Deverakonda and director Puri Jagannadh join hands for a film project... Produced by Puri Jagannadh and Charmme Kaur... Lavanya presentation... The balance cast and technicians will be announced shortly. #PCFilm"

While the last couple of releases liek NOTA, Taxiwaala and Dear Comrade didn't really work well for Vijay Deverakonda, all eyes are now set on his upcoming release of Kranti Madhav's untitled next. The actor will also be seen in Anand Annamalai's Hero.

