Arjun Kapoor says 'keep seeking' to ex-girlfriend Malaika Arora as he pens sweet birthday note for her

Though Arjun Kapoor and Malaika Arora may have parted ways over a year ago, their cordial relationship continues to grab attention. The ex-couple often interacts and exchanges greetings on occasions, and maintains an amicable bond despite the breakup. As Malaika turned a year older today(October 23, 2025), Arjun didn't hold back and shared a sweet birthday wish for her.



Arjun Kapoor pens birthday note for ex-girlfriend Malaika Arora

Taking to Instagram, Arjun posted a throwback picture of Malaika Arora from their trip to Paris. "Happy birthday @malaikaaroraofficial keep soaring keep smiling and always keep seeking," Arjun wrote as his ex-girlfriend turned 52.





Malaika and Arjun had dated for quite some time in secret until a couple of years ago, when they decided to make their relationship public. The couple was trolled because of the 12-year age gap between them. During their relationship, they would shower love on each other on social media until the two parted ways. For the unversed, Malaika was previously married to actor-producer Arbaaz Khan. The two, who tied the knot in 1998 and have a son named Arhaan Khan, announced their separation in 2016.

Meanwhile, Arjun, on parting ways with Malaika, had cryptically spoken about being single and alone. "Aaj main akela hi sahi. Akele se yaad aya. I think being alone is not such a bad thing for all of you and for me. Fyada hum sabka hi hai. Because mujhe milenge do host hone ke paise aur aapko bakwas, I mean baat chit kam suni padenge, because attention span logon ka kam ho chuka hai," he had said, according to News18.

Arjun, Malaika on work front

Malaika was recently seen shaking a leg in the 'Poison Baby' song from 'Thamma'.Sung by Jasmine Sandlas, Sachin-Jigar, and Divya Kumar, the dance number opens with the introduction of Malaika Arora as she makes her way to the stage. She is also currently seen as a judge on the new season of India's Got Talent. She is co-judging the show with Navjot Singh Sidhu and Shaan.

Arjun, on the other hand, was last seen in Mere Husband Ki Biwi, co-starring Bhumi Pednekar and Rakul Preet Singh. Up next, he is reportedly roped in for Anees Bazmee's No Entry 2.