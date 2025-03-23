As Arjun returned to bachelorhood after his breakup with Malaika Arora, he candidly acknowledged the perks of it, saying that his loneliness isn't so bad because it benefits everyone.

Arjun and Malaika's whirlwind romance was a subject of fascination for fans and media alike. The couple boldly declared their love for each other in 2018, marked by affection, trust, and mutual respect. However, the couple decided to go their separate ways, bringing an end to their nearly decade-long romance. As Arjun returned to bachelorhood, he candidly acknowledged the perks of it, saying that his loneliness isn't so bad because it benefits everyone.

During an award show‘, Arjun recently turned host and interacted with the audience with his new single status. "Aaj main akela hi sahi. Akele se yaad aaya. I think being alone isn't such an evil thing for all of you and for me. Faayda hum sabka hi hai. Because mujhe milenge do host hone ke paise aur aapko bakwas, I mean, baat-cheet kam sunni padegi, because attention span logon ka kam ho chuka hai (Today, I might be alone, and that's okay. Speaking of loneliness, I think it's not such an evil thing for all of you and for me. It benefits everyone. Because I will get compensated for being the only host, and you people will have to listen to less nonsense—I mean, less chatting—since human attention spans have decreased),” he said.



Despite Arjun’s break-up with Malaika Arora, the actor has managed to maintain a cordial and amicable relationship. The duo still happen to share the deep affection and respect for each other. Arjun even paid a visit to Malaika after her father’s demise right after the news of their split up broke up.

Most recently, he also heaped praise on Malaika during the promotional campaign for his film Meri Husband Ki Biwi on India’s Best Dancer vs Super Dancer. He had first humorously tried dodging commenting on Malaika's performance, joking that he's been "shut up" for years and prefers to stay quiet. However, he sincerely praised her by saying that her songs showcase her remarkable career and life, allowing him to enjoy his favourites. While Arjun has indirectly addressed his breakup with Malaika, however, the latter has remained tight-lipped and has been sharing cryptic quotes on social media ever since.

Meanwhile, on the work front, Arjun will next be seen in the No Entry sequel, which is being produced by his father, Boney Kapoor, with Varun Dhawan and Diljit Dosanjh. The movie is scheduled to be released later this year.