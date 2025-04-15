Arjun recently admitted being bowled over by Animal and Arjun Reddy's characters and writing. While he did not agree with the actions of the heroes in these films, he appreciated how Vanga skillfully conveys the characters' thoughts and emotions.

Sandeep Reddy Vanga has revolutionised filmmaking with his bold storytelling and unconventional editing style, as evident in films like Animal and Arjun Reddy. His unapologetic approach to filmmaking has garnered praise from industry heavyweights like Karan Johar and Ram Gopal Varma, who admire his unique vision. However, Vanga's films often spark controversy due to their graphic content, misogyny, and violence, leaving audiences divided. Despite the debates surrounding his work, Vanga's impact on modern cinema is undeniable, Now actor Arjun Kapoor has shared his take, decoding his style of filmmaking.



'Main pagal ho gaya tha' says Arjun Kapoor on Sandeep Reddy Vanga's film

Arjun recently admitted being bowled over by Animal and Arjun Reddy's characters and writing. While he did not agree with the actions of the heroes in these films, he appreciated how Vanga skillfully conveys the characters' thoughts and emotions. On the Chalchitra Talks podcast, Arjun praised Vanga's unique visual language, editing, and framing, which sets him apart in mainstream cinema. About Arjun Reddy, he said, "Main toh paagal ho gaya tha dekhke. (I went mad while watching it). I watched it alone. I got up on a chair and started clapping. I went mad wondering how this man’s brain works, how he brings out these performances and what is this writing?”



Arjun Kapoor on Sandeep Reddy Vanga's filmmaking style

Highlighting specific scenes from Animal, such as the interval sequence where Ranbir Kapoor's character faces a group of goons alone, and the introduction of Bobby Deol's character, he commended Vanga's use of masks to create a unified face of evil, and the innovative editing techniques, like the split screen and sound design, which enhance the overall impact. “When Anil (Kapoor) chachu sees Ranbir come back, he allows the edit to be looser to allow a better performance,” he said.



He also praised his dialogue writing while mentioning a particular scene from Animal where Anil Kapoor slaps Ranbir Kapoor while the latter justifies taking a gun to college. His insightful analysis showcased Vanga's mastery of visual storytelling and his distinct approach to filmmaking.

Meanwhile, Sandeep Reddy Vanga is all set to return with Animal Park, a sequel to Animal. He is currently working on Spirit, which stars Prabhas. On the other hand, Arjun Kapoor was last seen in Rohit Shetty’s Singham Again.