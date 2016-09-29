Arjun Kapoor and Varun Dhawan pair up, but not for a Bollywood film!

The actors are paired together, but not for a Bollywood film

Bollywood actors who are friends in real life usually do a lot of films together. But given how long Varun Dhawan and Arjun Kapoor have been friends, it’s surprising that they have never been cast together for a film. And so, many aren’t even aware of the bonding between the childhood buddies. But now, they will finally face the camera together.

No, it’s not for a Bollywood film. It’s for Sajid Khan and Riteish Deshmukh’s show Yaaron Ki Baraat. Says a source, “The idea is to get pairs of actors who are great friends in real life, too. Till date, people have only seen Varun with Sidharth and Ranveer with Arjun on screen. It’s time they see the camaraderie between Arjun and Varun, which hasn’t yet been explored on camera. They instantly agreed to come together for the show that starts airing on Zee TV this October.”

The show has already finalised a few pairs of Bollywood dosts: Sania Mirza and Parineeti Chopra, Amitabh Bachchan and Shatrughan Sinha, Ajay Devgn and Abhishek Bachchan, Farah Khan and Karan Johar and now, Varun and Arjun join that list.