'Arijit Singh doesn't chase...': Echoes of Us director on singer's last song with Iulia Vantur before his retirement

Arijit Singh teamed up with Iulia Vantur for the duet Tere Sang in the short film Echoes of Us. The song, praised for its emotional depth, showcases Arijit’s devotion to music and has won massive fan appreciation despite his talk of retiring.

Arijit Singh, the name itself evokes emotion. Revered as one of the finest voices of our generation, the singer’s humility and devotion to music have always stood in quiet contrast to his immense stardom. Known for staying away from the spotlight, Arijit has often spoken about stepping back, leaving fans wondering why a voice that defines an era would choose silence.

When music speaks, Arijit listens:

Yet, when music truly speaks to him, Arijit listens. That connection is evident in Echoes of Us, a short film directed by Joe Rajan, which has been making headlines for its growing awards recognition and, more recently, for the surprise duet Tere Sang sung by Arijit Singh and Iulia Vantur. The unexpected collaboration has taken social media by storm, leaving audiences pleasantly surprised.

The magic behind the collaboration:

To understand how this association came together, we spoke to director Joe Rajan. 'Arijit Singh is truly a heart of gold. There’s a reason people call him the god of singing,' says Rajan. 'While we were filming Echoes of Us, there was a song that was originally meant to be a solo by Iulia Vantur, who is a trained singer and performs extensively. At some point, Arijit’s name came up, and we wondered what if this became a duet?'

What followed, according to Rajan, was pure magic.

'The song was sent to Arijit, and he connected with it immediately. He not only agreed to sing it but very graciously invited us to his home in Jiaganj, Kolkata, a place where humility truly lives. His warmth, his simplicity and the way he guided Iulia through every step of the song were nothing short of a blessing.'

Living for the craft, not the spotlight:

Reflecting on the collaboration, Rajan adds, 'That’s when I realised that music is Arijit’s entire world. He doesn’t chase visibility; he lives for the craft. Why would someone like him lend his voice to a short film, share space with Iulia, and be part of a project featuring Deepak Tijori after many years? That’s just who Arijit is.' Known for choosing a life rooted in simplicity, Arijit continues to spend much of his time in the village where he grew up protected by his people, living quietly, and letting his music speak for itself.

The song Tere Sang, released under Salman Khan Films Music and distributed by Sony Music India, has received an overwhelmingly positive response. With over two million views and counting, listeners have praised the emotional depth and seamless harmony between Arijit Singh and Iulia Vantur. While Arijit has spoken about retiring, the response to Tere Sang sends a clear message from fans and collaborators alike. As Joe Rajan puts it: 'If this is retirement, then music will never let him leave. Our only message to Arijit is, please don’t retire.'