Karan Johar shared a funny video of roasting Maheep Kapoor and Shalini Passi has reacted to it.

Fabulous Lives Of Bollywood Wives and its star cast became instantly popular after the show was released on Netflix last month. Now its producer Karan Johar shared a funny video of roasting Maheep Kapoor, one of the stars of the Netflix original and Sanjay Kapoor's wife. Karan has shared the video on his Instagram handle and it has gone viral in no time.

Karan first asks Maheep about her Louis Vuitton bag, "Is it from 18 years ago?". "You gifted it to me," reminded Maheep. KJo then asked her, "Okay, how does it feel that Shalini Passi is getting so much attention on this show? Are you feeling threatened?". To this, Maheep shuts down Karan in a jovial manner. Karan then said, "No, I'm just asking you to tell us about your inner thoughts".

Karan tagged the entire cast of Fabulous Lives vs Bollywood Wives and wrote in the caption, "Have the Mumbai girls taken a leap? I grill Maheep! Who is no Meryl Streep but definitely an OG Bollywood wife for keep(s) ... hope you enjoy this roast." Shalini Passi re-shared the video on her Instagram stories and wrote, "Love these two." Check the video here:

READ | Meet Robin Passi, billionaire heir and son of Fabulous Lives Vs Bollywood Wives fame Shalini Passi

Shalini Passi is a Delhi-based art collector and philanthropist. She is married to billionaire businessman Sanjay Passi. The due has a 27-year-old son, Robin Passi. Shalini became an overnight sensation for her intriguing personality.