Are Vijay Deverakonda, Rashmika Mandanna getting married in Udaipur tomorrow? Viral video shows wedding preps underway

Rumours are spreading that Rashmika Mandanna and Vijay Deverakonda may marry soon, after a viral video showed Udaipur palace wedding preparations. The couple has not confirmed anything, leaving fans excited and speculating.

Anshika Pandey

Updated : Feb 01, 2026, 03:19 PM IST

Are Vijay Deverakonda, Rashmika Mandanna getting married in Udaipur tomorrow? Viral video shows wedding preps underway
Fans of Telugu cinema are buzzing with excitement over rumours that actors Rashmika Mandanna and Vijay Deverakonda might be getting married soon. A video that has gone viral on social media shows people decorating a Udaipur palace with flowers and lights and special stages for what appears to be wedding festivities. Many fans are sharing the video and speculating about the couple’s big day.

Wedding preparations in Udaipur:

The video displays workerswho are creating decorationswhile they install lightsand set up stage equipment. The space creates an appearance of a magnificent wedding ceremony. Some social media posts claim the wedding could happen as early as February 2, 2026, at the City Palace in Udaipur. The palace has a reputation for hosting high-end events, which has led fans to show increasing interest in the ongoing rumours.

Engagement earlier in 2025:

Rashmika and Vijay reportedly got engaged in October 2025 in a private ceremony in Hyderabad. The fans have been waiting since that time to see when the couple will get married. The personal life news about the two actors who are popular in Telugu films creates a major online news topic.

Also read: Alia Bhatt shuts down 'noise' around her marriage with Ranbir Kapoor: 'Even the B of bother doesn’t enter our life'

No official confirmation yet:

The social media video has attained widespread distribution, but Rashmika and Vijay have not confirmed their Udaipur wedding date. Rashmika reacted to the rumours by smiling while she refused to provide a direct response. Fans have become increasingly curious because of this news, which creates the possibility of a wedding.

Fans have flooded social media with messages, videos, and memes about the possible wedding. Some people provide wedding advice through their shared content, while others create visualisations of their imagined wedding ceremony. The actors’ teams have not made any official statements, so for now, all news about the wedding is based on social media speculation. The excitement continues to grow as fans wait for official news from Rashmika and Vijay and the viral video has made the speculation even stronger.

Find your daily dose of All Latest News including Sports NewsEntertainment NewsLifestyle News, explainers & more. Stay updated, Stay informed- Follow DNA on WhatsApp.
