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'Are they dating?': Aryan Khan's viral London video with Vinnie Takair sets social media abuzz

Aryan Khan was spotted with Danish singer Vinnie Takair outside a London casino. The viral videos sparked dating rumours. The Khan family is currently vacationing in London.

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Anshika Pandey

Updated : Jul 31, 2026, 12:09 PM IST

'Are they dating?': Aryan Khan's viral London video with Vinnie Takair sets social media abuzz
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Aryan Khan, the son of Shah Rukh Khan, was seen outside a London casino with Danish singer Vinnie Takair. Online dating rumours have been fuelled by videos of the late-night outing that have gone viral. For a while now, the Khan family, which includes Shah Rukh Khan, Gauri Khan, Aryan, Suhana Khan and AbRam, has been on holiday in London.

London video goes viral

Aryan was seen pausing outside a casino to snap a photo with a fan in a few social media videos. He was spotted walking away with a black-clad woman. Online users soon recognised the woman as Danish singer Vinnie Takair. While waiting for their car, Vinnie and Aryan were dressed in matching black. Aryan has posted nothing about the outing.

However, Vinnie has been posting photos to Instagram during her trip to London. Fans have seen that Vinnie and Aryan follow one another on Instagram. Additionally, they have friends in common, which raised the possibility that they are acquainted.

Who is Vinnie Takair?

Vinnie Takair is a Danish musician. She has about 11,000 Instagram followers. She shares posts on her trips and music. Mumbai and Copenhagen are listed as her two cities on her profile. She has given multiple performances in Mumbai. Additionally, she has put out songs including Tro Mig, Maybe I Love You and Shining Lights.

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

Also read: Rahul Gandhi warns PM Modi over actions against Gen Z, says, 'You can't threaten them into silence'

Aryan's past link-up rumours

Aryan has previously been connected to someone. Previously, there were rum that he was seeing Larissa Bonesi, a Brazilian model and actor. She participated in advertisements for his streetwear line, D'YAVOL X. She also went to the Mumbai premiere of his first feature film.

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