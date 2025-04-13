Is there something brewing between actress Tara Sutaria and rapper-singer Badshah? A recent clip from Indian Idol 15 has ignited rumours about Badshah having a "soft spot" for Tara. In a now-viral video, being widely circulated online, Shilpa Shetty teased Badshah.

Is there something brewing between actress Tara Sutaria and rapper-singer Badshah? A recent clip from Indian Idol 15 has ignited rumours about Badshah having a "soft spot" for Tara. In a now-viral video, being widely circulated online, Shilpa Shetty teased Badshah, asking him, "Suna hai aap din mein bhi 'Tara' dekh rahe".

While Shilpa's comments left Badshah blushing, she did not stop here. She got up from her seat and started crooning, "Tan tana tan tan tan Tara", hinting that there is actually something between the duo! Meanwhile, Shreya Ghosal, who looked seemingly surprised, coudn't help but laugh at the moment.

Shilpa was unstoppable! She further asked Badshah, "Tum laal kyun ho rahe ho"?

Watch

Here's how netizens reacted

"He seems kind, is talented and fairly successful. Don’t see why not?" an user commented.

Another user wrote, "As usual, everything is scripted, even this. So, don’t be surprised."

A third curiously asked, “Are Badshah and Tara Sutaria a thing now?"

'Marjavaan' actress Tara Sutaria was in a serious relationship with Aadar Jain. The duo parted ways in August 2023. Earlier this year, Aadar Jain married his childhood friend Alekha Advani, who was close friends with Tara.

Interestingly, in his wedding speech, Aadar referred to his past relationships as "timepass", drawing online criticism.