Are Shah Rukh Khan and Aryan Khan 'overconfident'? Rajat Bedi REVEALS one major similarity between father and son

Rajat Bedi observed that Aryan Khan shares his father Shah Rukh Khan’s overconfidence and drive but has a unique, funny and jovial personality that makes him stand out.

Rishika Baranwal

Updated : Oct 17, 2025, 02:37 PM IST | Edited by : Rishika Baranwal

Are Shah Rukh Khan and Aryan Khan 'overconfident'? Rajat Bedi REVEALS one major similarity between father and son
Rajat Bedi, who has been making waves with the success of The Ba***ds of Bollywood, recently opened up about working with Aryan Khan and shared his observations on the young star. While Aryan made headlines as a debutant director, Bedi’s experience with him goes beyond the camera, as he had previously collaborated with Aryan’s father, Shah Rukh Khan. Comparing the two generations, Bedi noted striking similarities, particularly in their confidence and drive.

Overconfidence and drive: Shared trait

Speaking exclusively to Zoom, Rajat Bedi highlighted a key trait that Aryan seems to have inherited from his father. 'One thing I noticed, the similarity between the two is overconfidence. Everything I saw in Shahrukh Sir, I see in his son. His son has this ‘I will be number one’ attitude. He has the same spirit of wanting to be number one in his field, just like his father. Watching that was really nice.'

Bedi clarified that while Aryan shares his father’s confidence and drive, intelligence and certain other qualities set them apart. 'There are other similarities too. They do seem very similar in some ways. But intelligence is different,' he said, pointing out that Aryan is carving his own identity in the entertainment industry.

Jovial and funny personality

Rajat Bedi also emphasised that Aryan’s persona differs from Shah Rukh Khan in nature. Despite social media portraying a certain image, Bedi described Aryan as cheerful and humorous. 'He can be a little uptight in front of everyone, but Aryan is very jovial. I would say he’s really funny,' he remarked.

He further praised Aryan’s contribution to the success of The Ba***ds of Bollywood, adding, 'Because if he wasn’t funny, the show itself wouldn’t have worked. You wouldn’t have been able to make it so entertaining. All those punchlines, the small jokes from Kashif, the bigger ones, Ghafoor, and even my character, the charm and nostalgia, bringing back old film moments, how to present them, that’s all Aryan. That kid has worked really hard.'

With such dedication and inherited flair, Aryan Khan seems poised to carve his own path in Bollywood, while retaining a clear connection to his legendary father’s charisma.

Find your daily dose of All Latest News including Sports NewsEntertainment NewsLifestyle News, explainers & more. Stay updated, Stay informed- Follow DNA on WhatsApp.
