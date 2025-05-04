Siddhant Chaturvedi isn’t the only one with rumoured past relationships. Sara too was previously rumoured to be dating cricketer Shubman Gill, although neither confirmed their relationship.

Some time back, rumours swirled about Gully Boy fame Siddhant Chaturvedi's love life, suggesting he had found love in Amitabh Bachchan's granddaughter, Navya Naveli Nanda. The duo was spotted together on multiple occasions and often sparked romance rumours with their social media posts. In a new development, Siddhant seems to have moved on from Navya. According to the latest reports, he has reportedly become romantically involved with Sachin Tendulkar's daughter, Sara Tendulkar.

According to sources close to the development, Siddhant Chaturvedi and Sara Tendulkar were spotted hanging out together and getting close. While there's no confirmation from the pair, the source who saw them together revealed that there was a spark between them.

"It's still early days in Siddhant and Sara's friendship, so it makes sense that neither one would want this news to come out. I wouldn't want to jinx this beautiful union either,” the source told Filmfare.

Siddhant Chaturvedi isn’t the only one with rumoured past relationships. Sara too was previously rumoured to be dating cricketer Shubman Gill, although neither confirmed their relationship. Interestingly, Sara Ali Khan was questioned about Shubman Gill's relationship status on Koffee With Karan, and she jokingly pointed to Sara Tendulkar, saying, "You have got the wrong Sara, guys. Sara ka sara duniya galat Sara ke peeche pada hai" ("You all are following the wrong Sara").

Talking about Siddhant’s professional life, the actor has quite an interesting lineup of projects. Though his last film, Yudhra, underperformed at the box office, he has two films lined up: Dhadak 2, starring Triptii Dimri, which is ready for release but facing issues with the CBFC due to its content, and Dil Ka Darwaaza Khol Na Darling, starring Jaya Bachchan and Wamiqa Gabbi. While Dhadak 2 was initially slated for release last year, it has been postponed. The release date for Dil Ka Darwaaza Khol Na Darling has yet to be announced.