The rumours of Vivek Dahiya and Divyanka Tripathi's marital woes have been swirling for a while now.. After nine years of marriage, the whispers of a rift between them had everyone talking. However, Vivek has finally broken his silence and put the speculations to rest in the most epic way possible.

At a recent event in Mumbai, Vivek was quizzed about the rumours surrounding his marriage, and he didn't mince words. With a cheeky grin, he revealed that he and Divyanka were actually laughing about the rumours over ice cream, joking that if the list of rumors got any longer, they'd need to order some popcorn to go with it. It seems the power couple is enjoying the drama, and their lighthearted response. “Aur lamba hoga toh popcorn bhi mangwa lenge,” Dahiya said, while poking fun at the rumours and not giving them any credence.



Divyanka Tripathi and Vivek Dahiya's marriage on the rocks?

Divyanka Tripathi and Vivek Dahiya's love story began on the sets of the hit TV show Yeh Hai Mohabbatein. While Divyanka played the lead role, Vivek joined the show later as a cop. Little did they know that working together would spark a romance that would eventually lead to marriage. The on-screen chemistry turned into real-life love, and the rest, as they say, is history.

Divyanka Tripathi and Vivek Dahiya tied the knot on July 8, 2016, in a grand ceremony surrounded by loved ones. Their romance continued to flourish, and in 2017, they showcased their chemistry on the dance reality show Nach Baliye 8, emerging as the winners.

Divyanka's journey in the entertainment industry began with her television debut in 2006 with Banoo Main Teri Dulhann. Since then, she's had a remarkable career, featuring in a range of shows such as Chintu Chinki Aur Ek Badi Si Love Story, Adaalat, Ramayan, Savdhaan India, and Crime Patrol. Her versatility and talent have earned her a special place in the hearts of audiences.