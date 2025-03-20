Abrar-ul-Haq attributed Atif Aslam's decline to his reliance on the Indian music industry, where others wrote and composed songs for him.

Back in 2016, a ban was imposed on Pakistani artists working in India following the Uri terror attack. The Indian Motion Picture Producers Association (IMPPA) passed a resolution citing "security" and "patriotism" as reasons to prohibit cross-border collaborations. As a result, prominent Pakistani artists like Fawad Khan, Mahira Khan, Ali Zafar, Atif Aslam, and Rahat Fateh Ali Khan were no longer able to collaborate with their Indian counterparts.

Recently, Pakistani singer Abrar-ul-Haq has shed light on the consequences of the ban on the music industry, and the mysterious absence of renowned singers Atif Aslam and Rahat Fateh Ali Khan from the music industry. In a candid conversation, Abrar-ul-Haq claimed that Atif Aslam and Rahat Fateh Ali Khan, have been relatively inactive in recent times. Haq attributed their decline to their dependence on the Indian music industry, where they had established successful careers.

Abrar-ul-Haq attributed Atif Aslam's decline to his reliance on the Indian music industry, where others wrote and composed songs for him. When the ban on Pakistani artists in India was imposed, Aslam lost access to the Indian industry, leading to a decline in his career. Haq emphasised that in Pakistan, artists must handle everything themselves, making it a significant challenge. "I write and compose my own songs. Like when Atif went to India, he sang many songs. But there someone else is writing the songs, someone else is composing them. Only his voice is being used. He kept growing... kept growing... because the whole industry was engaged to back him up. So is there anyone in our Pakistani music industry who can back him up? No. We have to do everything ourselves here."He further added, "So as soon as he was cut off from India, the line was cut, his career graph started going down.” he said on YouTube podcast Excuse Me with Ahmad Ali Butt.

Haq also drew parallels with Rahat Fateh Ali Khan, the nephew of legendary singer Nusrat Fateh Ali Khan. "Same thing happened with Nusrat Sahab's nephew Rahat Fateh Ali Khan. His new songs are not coming. He might be trying for new songs,” he added.