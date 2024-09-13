Twitter
Entertainment

Ardaas Sarbat De Bhale Di review: Gippy Grewal, Gurpreet Ghuggi's tear-jerker with universal appeal is one for the ages

Gippy Grewal and Gurpreet Ghuggi's Ardaas Sarbat De Bhale Di works because of its rooted drama, relatable situations, and universal appeal

Latest News

Simran Singh

Updated : Sep 13, 2024, 12:09 PM IST | Edited by : Simran Singh

Ardaas Sarbat De Bhale Di review: Gippy Grewal, Gurpreet Ghuggi's tear-jerker with universal appeal is one for the ages
Ardaas Sarbat De Bhale Di
Director: Gippy Grewal 

Cast: Gurpreet Ghuggi, Gippy Grewal, Jasmin Bhasin, Prince Kanwaljit Singh, Nirmal Rishi

Where to watch: In theatres

Rating: 4.5 stars 

A group of devotees, led by Gurmukh Singh (Gurpreet Ghuggi) embark on a journey to Shri Hazur Sahib. Each individual in the group is dealing with their own problems. Some are looking for redemption, while others of them are looking to fulfil their wishes. However, during the road trip from Punjab to Nanded, they learn the true meaning of ardaas (prayer). 

Ardaas Sarbat De Bhale Di is the third instalment of the Ardaas series, which started with Ardaas (2016), followed by Ardaas Karaan (2019). This is one rare franchise that is becoming better with every new chapter. The basic plot of the Ardaas 3 is similar to the first two parts. However, Ardaas 3 works because of the rooted drama, relatable characters, situations, and the universal appeal of the messaging. 

Gippy Grewal, known for helming the blockbuster franchise Carry On Jatta, outdoes himself as a writer and director. Though he is the lead of the film, his story gives ample scope to the supporting characters. His character first appears 30 minutes into the film, showing that he isn't here to hog the limelight. Gippy has also written the dialogue, which have references to Gurbani verses. Despite being spiritual in nature, the dialogue is effective as it avoids being too preachy and is broken down in simple terms. 

Themes such as the generation gap, the rift between a father-son, and the plight of a girl child were explored in the previous parts as well. But this time Gippy has made these situations more relatable, trying to balance message with entertainment. As the movie progresses, you get invested in each character. You won't realise but tears will be rolling down at the revelation of a character's dark past. You'll feel good when a son pours out his heart and apologises to his father. This is where Gippy scores.

Just like the previous two instalments, Gurpreet Ghuggi as Gurmukh Singh is the soul of the film. He carries the film on his shoulder from the first frame to the last. Ardaas is a franchise that has allowed Ghuggi, known for his comedy, to showcase his finesse in drama. Jasmin Bhasin as Bani does a commendable job as well. Her character goes through a phase from being the cheerful, lively girl to a grieving woman, abandoned by her husband. A complex character like Bani requires an actor to convince the audience through the eyes, and Jasmin does that.

Prince Kanwaljit Singh as Sadhu Singh is the true scene-stealer of the film though. Gippy Grewal plays Sahej with maturity and shines in the emotional moments. Apart from them veterans Malkeet Rauni, Sardar Sohi, Rana Jung Bahadur and Nirmal Rishi do a fine job. 

But there are shortcomings too. For one, the movie does look a bit stretched in the initial portions of the second half. You might feel overwhelmed by the emotional toll the film takes. However, Ardaas wins because of the closure given to each character, and the basic message of not losing hope, even in the darkest phase of life. Ardaas Sarbat De Bhale Di is a Punjabi film that has the potential to expand beyond just the Punjabi audiences. And director Gippy Grewal deserves applause for making something like that. 

Read: Gippy Grewal on Ardaas 3, Jasmin Bhasin on Pollywood being 'more welcoming' than Bollywood: 'Yaha ek...' | Exclusive

