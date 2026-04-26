Archana Puran Singh, Parmeet Sethi's son Ayushmaan Sethi loses Rs 87000 in credit card scam, details inside

Read on to know how the entire Sethi family made fun of the shocking incident in which Ayushmann Sethi lost Rs 87,000 in a credit card scam.

Ayushmaan Sethi, the son of actors Archana Puran Singh and Parmeet Sethi, has fallen victim to an alleged credit card scam, losing Rs 87,000 in a shocking incident that played out right in front of his family. The unsettling moment was later revealed in a vlog by his elder brother, Aaryamann Sethi.

What actually happened with Ayushmaan Sethi?

The incident surfaced on Aaryamann's YouTube channel, where a segment showed Ayushmaan visibly shaken. "My credit card got swiped for Rs 87,000," he revealed, sparking immediate concern at home. Sitting beside him, Archana reacted swiftly, urging, "Just cancel it. Call up the credit card company." Explaining what had happened, Ayushmaan said the amount was charged for an entire year under the guise of a seven-day free trial. Parmeet asked him, "Don’t cancel the card, cancel the payment." The whole Sethi family was seen laughing over Ayushmann's tense situation

Who are Archana Puran Singh and Parmeet Sethi?

Archana Puran Singh has acted in over hundred films with the most famous ones being Kuch Kuch Hota Hai, Mohabbatein, Raja Hindustani, and Oye Lucky! Lucky Oye! among others. She is currently seen judging The Great Indian Kapil Show, which will soon return on Netflix with its fifth season.

Parmeet Sethi made his acting debut in Aditya Chopra's blockbuster Dilwale Dulhania Le Jayenge in 1995. He has since then starred in movies such as Lakshya, Dil Dhadakne Do, and Laila Majnu among others. He also directed the 2010 crime comedy Badmaash Company featuring Shahid Kapoor and Anushka Sharma.

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