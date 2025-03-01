Vinay Pathak praised Archana’s TV shows, especially Mr Ya Mrs with Jayant Kriplani, calling them one of the hottest on-screen pairs of that time.

Archana Puran Singh recently shared stories about her struggles in a vlog with actors Ranvir Shorey and Vinay Pathak. She talked about her early days in Mumbai when she lived in a PG and didn’t even own a TV. She had to ask her landlady to switch on the TV at 10 PM to watch her own show, but sometimes, the landlady refused, and she missed seeing herself on screen.

She also recalled walking to auditions and modelling projects to save 50 paisa instead of taking the bus. By saving small amounts over time, she managed to collect around six rupees, which she used to buy a T-shirt. She stayed in Churchgate and ate at a canteen under an MLA hostel, where she could buy a meal for just two rupees. Dal cost Re 1, and thin chapatis were 10 paise each, making it an affordable option during her tough days.

Watch

Vinay Pathak praised Archana’s TV shows, especially Mr Ya Mrs with Jayant Kriplani, calling them one of the hottest on-screen pairs of that time. He also remembered Lux Kya Scene Hai, a popular show she hosted. Archana shared that the show received almost a million postcards every week with audience requests, mainly for Amitabh Bachchan’s scenes. Because so many people sent postcards, the Indian government later introduced a rule that requests had to be sent through proper cards to generate revenue.

Archana also spoke about her film career, recalling her work with Naseeruddin Shah in Jalwa. She shared that before every bare-chested scene, Naseer would do push-ups to look fit on camera. She also remembered Amitabh Bachchan’s cameo in the film, calling it iconic.

Also read: Rasha Thadani calls Alia Bhatt 'ma'am' reveals her age during superstar's debut Student Of The Year: 'She is..'