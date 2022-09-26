Archana Puran Singh feels 'deprived, cheated as an actor’, says 'I am dying to...'

Archana Puran/Instagram

Popular actress and comedy shows’ judge Archana Puran Singh won our hearts with her performances in films including Jalwa, Raja Hindustani, Mohabbatein, Kuch Kuch Hota Hai and others.

Archana was also seen in fasmous tv shows like Shrimaan Shrimati, Jaane Bhi Do Paaro, Junoon. Intrestignly, the actress grabbed everyone’s attention once again after she chose to appear on The Kapil Sharma show. However, Archana feels that there is a lack of opportunities. While speaking to Indian Express, the actress talked about her image and said, “That chhaap (image) is so solid. Also, a lot of people feel that what should they offer me after Ms. Briganza. It’s been almost 25 years since Kuch Kuch Hota Hai released. And the character is still following me. People also feel that I am best suited only for comedy. As an actor, I feel deprived, cheated and I have been left yearning for good roles.”

She added, “They say if you keep getting the same roles, it means you are very lucky, that people want to keep watching you. However, I feel it’s the death of an actor. I remember Neena Gupta had once posted on social media seeking work, I guess I will take this opportunity to ask for work from directors and producers.”

She furter mentioned, “As an artiste, I am dying to perform. People have seen just one aspect of my craft. I also have a serious side. I can do so much more than just comedy. Main ro bhi sakti hu, rula bhi sakti ho (I can cry and make people cry too). That side of me is yet to be explored but I am sure it will happen one day.”