Arbaaz Khan says THIS person in his family is likely to give the worst relationship advice

Joe Jonas, Sophie Turner to end their four-year marriage after 'serious problems'? Here's what we know

Asia Cup 2023: Ex-Team India pacer set to officiate in 250th ODI as match referee during IND vs NEP game

BAN vs AFG, Asia Cup 2023: Mehidy Hasan, Mushfiqur Rahim shine as Bangladesh beat Afghanistan by 89 runs

Rajasthan: Rajnath Singh to flag off 3rd phase of BJP's 'Parivartan Yatra' on Monday

Sara Ali Khan impresses netizens by dropping goofy pictures with Ibrahim Ali Khan, fans say 'brother acts like bestie'

Amit Shah Blasts INDIA Block Over Stalin's Remark, Says Not First Time They Insulted Sanatan Dharma

Joe Jonas, Sophie Turner to end their four-year marriage after 'serious problems'? Here's what we know

Asia Cup 2023: Ex-Team India pacer set to officiate in 250th ODI as match referee during IND vs NEP game

Most expensive buildings in the world

ADHD diet: Foods that are good for hyperactive kids

Bigg Boss Telugu 7: Confirmed contestants of Nagarjuna-hosted show

BJP appoints new state presidents in Telangana, Jharkhand, Punjab, Andhra ahead of 2024 Lok Sabha polls

Meet 'mystery girl' whose pictures with Indian cricketer Yuzvendar Chahal is going viral

SCO must not hesitate to criticise countries supporting terrorism: PM Modi

Alia Bhatt looks mesmerising in black saree as she shares photos from Mission Start Ab launch event in Delhi

In pics: Kriti Sanon seeks blessings at Siddhivinayak Temple with family after winning National Award for Mimi

In pics: Avneet Kaur raises the temperature with her pool photos

Amit Shah Blasts INDIA Block Over Stalin’s Remark, Says Not First Time They Insulted Sanatan Dharma

Asia Cup 2023: Aakash Chopra, Saqlain Mushtaq & Other Experts Open Up On India vs Pakistan Battle

Asia Cup 2023, India vs Pak: Saqlain Mushtaq Predicts His Favorite Pick Between India And Pakistan

Joe Jonas, Sophie Turner to end their four-year marriage after 'serious problems'? Here's what we know

Sara Ali Khan impresses netizens by dropping goofy pictures with Ibrahim Ali Khan, fans say 'brother acts like bestie'

Meet Pooja Gor, Dulquer Salmaan's co-star from Guns & Gulaabs, who calls herself 'accidental actor', left studies as....

Entertainment

Arbaaz Khan says THIS person in his family is likely to give the worst relationship advice

Arbaaz is poised to return with the second season of his chat show Pinch, which will include a special appearance by Salman.

Latest News

DNA Web Team

Updated: Jul 31, 2021, 09:10 PM IST

Arbaaz Khan, who is most known for his work in Hindi cinema, made his film production debut with 'Dabangg' (2010), in which he played Salman Khan's younger brother.

During an interview when he played Most Likely To, Arbaaz  gave a self-deprecating response to a question.

 Arbaaz was asked who in his family is the most likely to 'give the worst relationship advice'

Without thinking, Arbaaz named Salman.

With a laugh, Arbaaz said in a Bollywood Bubble interview, "I think Salman. Don't ask me why, I think this does not need an explanation. It's like me giving advice on how to be a star, let's just put it like that... 'Salman, this is what you need to do to be a star.' So is he going to laugh at me or what?"

Arbaaz is poised to return with the second season of his chat show 'Pinch', which will include a special appearance by Salman. In an interview, Arbaaz stated that he waited for the first season to be successful on its own merits before requesting Salman to appear.

In a statement, Arbaaz said that the second season of 'Pinch' is ‘bigger and bolder’, “The love people have shown for season 1 was overwhelming. While the essence of the show remains the same, Season 2 shall witness different superstars with different points of view. It’s been such a wholesome experience in totality, delving into such interesting aspects of an actor's personal and professional life.”

The show will premiere on July 21. Ayushmann Khurrana, Farah Khan, Ananya Panday, Kiara Advani, and others are heard to be appearing as guests. 

 

