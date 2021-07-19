Arbaaz Khan says THIS person in his family is likely to give the worst relationship advice

Arbaaz is poised to return with the second season of his chat show Pinch, which will include a special appearance by Salman.

Arbaaz Khan, who is most known for his work in Hindi cinema, made his film production debut with 'Dabangg' (2010), in which he played Salman Khan's younger brother.

During an interview when he played Most Likely To, Arbaaz gave a self-deprecating response to a question.

Arbaaz was asked who in his family is the most likely to 'give the worst relationship advice'

Without thinking, Arbaaz named Salman.

With a laugh, Arbaaz said in a Bollywood Bubble interview, "I think Salman. Don't ask me why, I think this does not need an explanation. It's like me giving advice on how to be a star, let's just put it like that... 'Salman, this is what you need to do to be a star.' So is he going to laugh at me or what?"

Arbaaz is poised to return with the second season of his chat show 'Pinch', which will include a special appearance by Salman. In an interview, Arbaaz stated that he waited for the first season to be successful on its own merits before requesting Salman to appear.

In a statement, Arbaaz said that the second season of 'Pinch' is ‘bigger and bolder’, “The love people have shown for season 1 was overwhelming. While the essence of the show remains the same, Season 2 shall witness different superstars with different points of view. It’s been such a wholesome experience in totality, delving into such interesting aspects of an actor's personal and professional life.”

The show will premiere on July 21. Ayushmann Khurrana, Farah Khan, Ananya Panday, Kiara Advani, and others are heard to be appearing as guests.