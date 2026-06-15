FacebookTwitterYoutubeInstagram
Advertisement
  • LATEST
Noida Airport News: First Flight Lands In Jewar As Noida International Airport Begins Operations

Noida Airport News: First Flight Lands In Jewar As Noida International Airport Begins Operations

Big embarrassment to Google CEO Sundar Pichai: Student walks during his speech at Stanford University graduation ceremony

Big embarrassment to Google CEO Sundar Pichai: Student walks during his speech

Who was Sanchita Ugale? 22 year old actress, passed away due to suicide, was part of this Rs 800 crore blockbuster with Vicky Kaushal

Who was Sanchita Ugale? 22 year old actress, passed away due to suicide

  • PHOTOS
  • VIDEOS
  • ENTERTAINMENT
FIFA World Cup 2026: From Norway to Spain; Here's a look at 5 stunning home and away jerseys

FIFA World Cup 2026: From Norway to Spain; Here's a look at 5 stunning home

IND vs AFG 1st ODI at Dharamsala: Know all about the spectacular stadium's features and challenges

IND vs AFG 1st ODI at Dharamsala: Know all about the spectacular stadium's

OTT Releases This Week (June 8-14): Bhooth Bangla, Karuppu, Raakh, latest Indian films, web series to watch on Netflix, Prime Video, ZEE5, JioHotstar

OTT Releases This Week: Bhooth Bangla, Karuppu, Raakh, Maa Hai Na

HomeEntertainment

ENTERTAINMENT

Arbaaz Khan’s wife Sshura Khan shuts down troll for age-shaming actor with savage reply

Sshura Khan shut down a troll who called Arbaaz Khan an 'old man' during an Instagram Q&A; the reply went viral.

Latest News

Anshika Pandey

Updated : Jun 15, 2026, 01:55 PM IST

Arbaaz Khan’s wife Sshura Khan shuts down troll for age-shaming actor with savage reply
Add DNA as a Preferred Source

TRENDING NOW

Arbaaz Khan's wife, Sshura Khan, recently grabbed attention after shutting down a troll. On her Instagram Q&A session, someone called Arbaaz Khan an 'old man'. She responded with a witty comeback, calling him a 'limited-edition vintage model,' which quickly went viral on social media.

Sshura Khan’s viral Instagram Q&A moment

Untitled design 2026 06 15T135315 388

Responding to the social media user's Instagram Q&A with 'R u happy with old man,' relating to Arbaaz Khan's age, Sshura said wittily and calmly to the much-debated topic, 'Are you for real? He's not an old man; he's a limited-edition vintage model.' She answered many other questions from her fans, including how she met Arbaaz Khan, when she joked that she had 'lost a bet' during their first date, and her marital life. She described her married life as 'Mast'. She even answered that his father, Salim Khan, selected the name of their daughter, while she said motherhood was a 'magical journey', while it was 'exhausting and entertaining at the same time'.

Who is Sshura Khan?

In the Indian film and television industry, Sshura Khan works as a celebrity make-up artist. Her relationship with actor-producer Arbaaz Khan made her name known to a larger public. The two met when she was part of the makeup team on the set of Patna Shukla. Eventually, their love story blossomed, and after living as a couple for quite a while without publicity, they got married, making their relationship officially public. Since then, Sshura has made a name for herself with her bold demeanour and straightforward communication with fans on social media.

Also read: Who is Deepti Sharma? India’s 28-year-old all-rounder, who destroyed Pakistan with 5/10 in Women T20 World Cup 2026

Marriage and personal life

Sshura Khan and Arbaaz Khan got married on December 24, 2023. The subtle ceremony was organised at Salman's sister Arpita Khan Sharma's residence in Mumbai. Close family and friends from the industry graced the event.
The marriage marked Arbaaz Khan’s second. He was earlier married to actress Malaika Arora and has a son with her named Arhaan Khan. Arbaaz Khan has also been reportedly dating model Giorgia Andriani prior to marrying Sshura. The pair welcomed their daughter, Sipaara Khan, on October 5, 2025 and have been seen sharing the details of their life with their fans over social media.

 

Find your daily dose of All Latest News including Sports NewsEntertainment NewsLifestyle News, explainers & more. Stay updated, Stay informed- Follow DNA on WhatsApp.
Read More
Advertisement
POPULAR STORIES
ESP vs CPV: Will Spain's attacking midfielder Lamine Yamal play in opener against Cabo Verde?
ESP vs CPV: Will Spain's attacking midfielder Lamine Yamal play vs Cabo Verde?
Big embarrassment to Google CEO Sundar Pichai: Student walks during his speech at Stanford University graduation ceremony
Big embarrassment to Google CEO Sundar Pichai: Student walks during his speech
Who was Sanchita Ugale? 22 year old actress, passed away due to suicide, was part of this Rs 800 crore blockbuster with Vicky Kaushal
Who was Sanchita Ugale? 22 year old actress, passed away due to suicide
Arbaaz Khan’s wife Sshura Khan shuts down troll for age-shaming actor with savage reply
Arbaaz Khan’s wife Sshura Khan shuts down troll for age-shaming actor
Delhi's KaamGenie Joins The Home Services Race Long Dominated By Urban Company
Delhi's KaamGenie Joins The Home Services Race Long Dominated By Urban Company
MORE
Advertisement
MOST VIEWED
FIFA World Cup 2026: From Norway to Spain; Here's a look at 5 stunning home and away jerseys
FIFA World Cup 2026: From Norway to Spain; Here's a look at 5 stunning home
IND vs AFG 1st ODI at Dharamsala: Know all about the spectacular stadium's features and challenges
IND vs AFG 1st ODI at Dharamsala: Know all about the spectacular stadium's
OTT Releases This Week (June 8-14): Bhooth Bangla, Karuppu, Raakh, latest Indian films, web series to watch on Netflix, Prime Video, ZEE5, JioHotstar
OTT Releases This Week: Bhooth Bangla, Karuppu, Raakh, Maa Hai Na
Lionel Messi to Kylian Mbappe: Meet players carrying football's iconic number 10 jersey at FIFA World Cup 2026
Lionel Messi to Kylian Mbappe: Meet players carrying football's iconic number 10
From Sanya Khurana to Alana King: Indian-origin stars to watch in Women’s T20 World Cup 2026
Indian-origin stars to watch in Women’s T20 World Cup 2026
MORE
MOST WATCHED
MORE
Advertisement