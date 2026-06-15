Arbaaz Khan’s wife Sshura Khan shuts down troll for age-shaming actor with savage reply

Sshura Khan shut down a troll who called Arbaaz Khan an 'old man' during an Instagram Q&A; the reply went viral.

Arbaaz Khan's wife, Sshura Khan, recently grabbed attention after shutting down a troll. On her Instagram Q&A session, someone called Arbaaz Khan an 'old man'. She responded with a witty comeback, calling him a 'limited-edition vintage model,' which quickly went viral on social media.

Sshura Khan’s viral Instagram Q&A moment

Responding to the social media user's Instagram Q&A with 'R u happy with old man,' relating to Arbaaz Khan's age, Sshura said wittily and calmly to the much-debated topic, 'Are you for real? He's not an old man; he's a limited-edition vintage model.' She answered many other questions from her fans, including how she met Arbaaz Khan, when she joked that she had 'lost a bet' during their first date, and her marital life. She described her married life as 'Mast'. She even answered that his father, Salim Khan, selected the name of their daughter, while she said motherhood was a 'magical journey', while it was 'exhausting and entertaining at the same time'.

Who is Sshura Khan?

In the Indian film and television industry, Sshura Khan works as a celebrity make-up artist. Her relationship with actor-producer Arbaaz Khan made her name known to a larger public. The two met when she was part of the makeup team on the set of Patna Shukla. Eventually, their love story blossomed, and after living as a couple for quite a while without publicity, they got married, making their relationship officially public. Since then, Sshura has made a name for herself with her bold demeanour and straightforward communication with fans on social media.

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Marriage and personal life

Sshura Khan and Arbaaz Khan got married on December 24, 2023. The subtle ceremony was organised at Salman's sister Arpita Khan Sharma's residence in Mumbai. Close family and friends from the industry graced the event.

The marriage marked Arbaaz Khan’s second. He was earlier married to actress Malaika Arora and has a son with her named Arhaan Khan. Arbaaz Khan has also been reportedly dating model Giorgia Andriani prior to marrying Sshura. The pair welcomed their daughter, Sipaara Khan, on October 5, 2025 and have been seen sharing the details of their life with their fans over social media.