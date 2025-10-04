Arbaaz Khan prepares for arrival of his second child! Pregnant Sshura Khan gets admitted to Hinduja Hospital

Sshura Khan has been admitted to P. D. Hinduja Hospital in Khar as she and Arbaaz Khan get ready to welcome their first child together. The couple recently celebrated a joyous baby shower with family and friends.

Arbaaz Khan and his wife Sshura Khan are all set to embrace parenthood. On October 4, Sshura was admitted to P. D. Hinduja Hospital in Khar, Mumbai, marking the final step before the couple welcomes their first baby together. The news has left fans excited, while the family is keeping things private as they eagerly await the happy arrival.

Family support and a new chapter

Arbaaz Khan, who tied the knot with makeup artist Sshura in December 2023, has been standing firmly by her side throughout this special journey. For Arbaaz, this marks fatherhood for the second time, as he already shares son Arhaan with his former wife, Malaika Arora. However, it is Sshura’s first child, making this a truly special chapter in their lives. The couple has largely chosen to remain low-key about their personal life, but family members and close friends have been providing constant support.

Joyous baby shower ahead of arrival

Just days before Sshura’s hospital admission, the couple hosted a private baby shower to celebrate the soon-to-arrive little one. Attended by a close-knit group of relatives and friends, the ceremony was filled with warmth, laughter, and heartfelt wishes. The intimate celebration reflected the couple’s preference for keeping things simple yet meaningful.

As the Khans prepare to welcome their bundle of joy, fans and well-wishers are flooding social media with congratulatory messages. The family, while overjoyed, has requested privacy at this important time. An official announcement about the baby’s arrival is expected once Arbaaz and Sshura are ready to share the news with the world.