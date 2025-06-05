While the duo had maintained stoic silence about the possibilities, their recent public spottings have been fueling the buzz.

Arbaaz Khan made headlines when he got married for the second time after his divorce from Malaika Arora. At the age of 55, he tied the knot with Sshura Khan, who is more than 20 years younger than him. And now, the speculations are rife that the couple is expecting their first child. While the duo had maintained stoic silence about the possibilities, their recent public spottings have been fueling the buzz. Before fans could wait for the announcement, paps were seen congratulating Arbaaz recently as he was spotted in the city for a dinner date with Sshura.

In the video that surfaced online, Arbaaz chose not to react, his wife Sshura beside him, simply smiled and looked at him, saying nothing. While Arbaaz tries to dodge the growing speculation, a photographer congratulates them. Without reacting, the couple makes their way to the car, a photographer is heard saying, "Jaane do (Let them go)," to which Arbaaz replies, "Aap log bhi jaane do (You guys also let it go)," seemingly reacting the swirling rumours. Before stepping into the car, he smiles and says, "Kabhi kabhi samjha karo (Please try to understand sometimes)," fueling fans' curiosity.



Watch the video here:

While there is still no official confirmation if Sshura is pregnant, Arbaaz’s subtle nod has, however, left fans expecting an announcement soon. As reacting to the clip, a fan wrote, "She's so shy That pregnancy makes her so beautiful and glowing." Another penned, "Now, is he going to become Papa." Meanwhile, the speculation about Sshura’s pregnancy sparked when she and Arbaaz were spotted coming out of a women's clinic. The buzz soon died down, but not for long as Arbaaz was once again spotted gently holding Sshura’s hand, urging her to take it slow as she stepped down the stairs. Since then, Sshura has been wearing the loose-fitted outfits, which is known to be a styling trick that celebrities use to cover their pregnancy. The duo tied the knot in December 2023 in a private ceremony attended by their family and close friends.