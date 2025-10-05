Arbaaz Khan and Sshura Khan blessed with baby girl: Report

Actor Arbaaz Khan and his wife Sshura Khan, have reportedly, become parents to a baby girl on October 5, 2025. Sshura was admitted to PD Hinduja Hospital in Khar a day earlier.

Arbaaz Khan and Sshura Khan have welcomed their first child together, according to a Mid-Day report, the couple has been blessed with a daughter. While Arbaaz and Sshura have not made any official announcement yet, sources close to the family confirmed the happy news. Both mother and baby are said to be healthy and doing well. The arrival of the little one has reportedly filled the Khan household with immense joy as family and close relatives celebrate the newest member of their family.

A new chapter for Arbaaz and Sshura

The couple’s journey from an intimate wedding to parenthood has been heartwarming for fans to follow. This is Arbaaz Khan’s second child, he is already a proud father to son Arhaan Khan, from his previous marriage to Malaika Arora. Family members, including Salman Khan, Sohail Khan, and other relatives, are reportedly thrilled about the new addition, making it a moment of collective celebration for the entire Khan family.

From i ntimate w edding to pa renthood

Arbaaz and Sshura tied the knot on December 25, 2023, in a private nikah ceremony hosted at Arbaaz’s sister Arpita Khan Sharma’s Mumbai residence. The wedding was attended by only close family and friends, making the ceremony intimate and personal. Since then, the couple has shared glimpses of their life together, and now the arrival of their baby girl marks an exciting and joyous new chapter in their journey.

Fans have flooded social media with warm wishes and congratulations for the couple, sending love and blessings as Arbaaz and Sshura embrace parenthood together. This addition to their family is sure to bring endless joy and cherished memories in the years to come.