ENTERTAINMENT

AR Rahman wishes to 'move on' from Chhaava communal remark: 'People who know...'

A.R. Rahman faced controversy over his comments on Chhaava and Bollywood. He clarified he meant no harm, wants his work judged on merit and plans to focus on future music projects.

Anshika Pandey

Updated : Feb 05, 2026, 08:27 PM IST

AR Rahman wishes to 'move on' from Chhaava communal remark: 'People who know...'
Oscar-winning composer A.R. Rahman recently found himself at the centre of an online controversy after comments he made about the movie Chhaava and his work in Bollywood. He had mentioned that over the past eight years, the film industry had changed, and this might have affected opportunities for him. Most people understood his statement as a commentary about biased beliefs held by specific groups, which caused social media discussions and responses from other artists.

Rahman issues clarification:

Rahman made a video to explain his position after receiving negative feedback about his work. He stated that his music was his way to connect with people because he never meant to harm anyone. He stated that his professional achievements and work accomplishments should remain separate from political matters and religious beliefs. He declared that further explanation would not benefit him because people who know him already understand his true intentions, while strangers would not accept his explanations.

Focus on moving forward:

Rahman now wants to focus on the future, rather than dwell on past controversies. He wants to move forward with his work because he wants to work on his upcoming projects and create new music. The composer explained that he wants fans and people in the industry to evaluate his work based on its creative value and artistic merit instead of their personal views and false interpretations.

Also read: Major trouble for Manoj Bajpayee, Netflix: Plea in Delhi HC seeks to stay on Ghooskhor Pandat for this reason

Public reactions and support:

Rahman's first statements received mixed responses from fans and fellow musicians, yet his supporters now back him after he explained his position. He seeks to eliminate all negative elements in his work so that his music can create connections between people. The online discussion of the debate created a major impact, while Rahman showed his intention to advance his career through his professional achievements. He wants people to concentrate on his musical work and his industry contributions instead of examining the various controversies that followed his specific remarks.

