AR Rahman and his wife Saira Banu had tied the knot in 1995 and are parents to three children.

AR Rahman's wife Saira Banu has announced separation from the Oscar-winning music composer. The couple, who had tied the knot with each other on March 12, 1995, were together for nearly 30 years. On Tuesday night, she issued a statement to the press through her lawyer Vandana Shah.

As per India Today, the statement read, "After many years of marriage, Mrs Saira has made the difficult decision to separate from her husband Mr. AR Rahman. This decision comes after significant emotional strain in their relationship. Despite their deep love for each other, the couple has found that the tensions and difficulties have created an insurmountable gap between them, one that neither party feels able to bridge at this time."

"Mrs. Saira emphasised that she has taken this decision out of pain and agony. Mrs Saira requests privacy and understanding from the public during this challenging time, as she navigates this difficult chapter in her life", the statement further read. The couple is parents to three children namely Khatija Rahman, AR Ameen, and Raheema Rahman.

