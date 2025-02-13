ENTERTAINMENT
When Vicky Kaushal asked A. R. Rahman to describe his music in three emojis, the celebrated composer said, "the one with the mouth closed".
During a recently held Chhaava event, Oscar-winning composer A. R. Rahman took a dig at the ongoing controversy around the "India's Got Latent" show.
When Vicky Kaushal asked A. R. Rahman to describe his music in three emojis, the celebrated composer said, "the one with the mouth closed". However, he added jokingly, "I think, past week we have seen what all happens when the mouth opens." The remark by the music maestro left Vicky Kaushal and others present at the event dumbstruck. Vicky Kaushal said, "Talk about roasting".
In the meantime, Samay Raina recently took to his Instagram stories and shared a post revealing that he has deleted all the videos related to "India's Got Latent" from his YouTube.
The comedian wrote on the photo-sharing app, "Everything that is happening has been too much for me to handle. I have removed all Indias Got Latent videos from my channel. My only objective was to make people laugh and have a good time. I will fully cooperate with all agencies to ensure their inquiries are concluded fairly. Thank you (sic)."
In addition to this, podcaster Ranveer Allahbadia also previously issued a public apology. He revealed in a video statement, "My comment was not appropriate, was not even funny, comedy is not my forte, I am just here to say sorry. Many of you asked if this is how I use my platform; obviously, this is not how I wished to use it."
He further stated, "I am not going to give any context, any justification, or reasoning behind whatever happened. I am just offering an apology. I personally had a lapse in my judgment; it was not cool on my part."
Meanwhile, the National Commission for Women (NCW) will be questioning Ranveer Allahbadia, Samay Raina, and others in regard to the controversy surrounding the "India's Got Latent" show.
The controversy arose after Ranveer Allahbadia asked a contestant an inappropriate question about their parents' sexual relationship during a recent episode of "India's Got Latent".
World’s longest railway station has 44 platforms, 67 tracks, has secret platform, located in…
Samay Raina's Gujarat shows cancelled amid India's Got Latent controversy, VHP claims tickets no longer available
PM Modi US Visit: PM Modi, US intelligence chief Tulsi Gabbard discuss various aspects of India-US friendship
New Income Tax Bill likely to be introduced in parliament today; here's what to expect
AR Rahman takes a dig at Ranveer Allahbadia, Samay Rania's comedy, Vicky Kaushal REACTS: 'The one with the mou
Meet IIT-JEE topper with 300 marks in JEE Mains Session 1 Result 2025, advices students not to...
Rozlyn Khan files defamation case against Ankita Lokhande: 'A woman who could use...'
PM Modi US visit: PM Modi arrives at Blair House, greets members of Indian diaspora
Meet son of billionaire whose net worth is Rs 77,280 crore, leads business empire in Australia as...
WPL 2025 schedule: Women's Premier League start date, time, venue, live streaming - All you need to know
Happy Kiss Day 2025: Wishes, WhatsApp messages, images, quotes to share with your lover
Why Jasprit Bumrah was ruled out of Champions Trophy 2025? Report says Ajit Agarkar...
Meet man, who is among world's richest tycoons, not Mukesh Ambani, Gautam Adani; he is..., his net worth is Rs...
Meet woman, who studied 17-18 hours daily, cracked UPSC in sixth attempt with AIR..., she is...
DNA TV Show: Delhi Police searches for AAP MLA Amanatullah Khan in threat case
ICC Champions Trophy 2025 warm-up fixtures: Will India play any practice game before mega event?
Meet man, IIT graduate, who once worked at Google, OpenAI, now owns...
BTC X8 Bumex Review 2025: Scam or Legit Trading Platform? Quick Facts!
Kingdom teaser: 'Ruthless' Vijay Devarakonda, Ranbir Kapoor, Jr NTR, Suriya's 'angaar' voiceovers impress netizens, fans say 'Rs 500 crore loading'
Woman under fire for making her toddler sit on edge of rooftop, make reels; netizens say 'what extent people have reached for views'
AR Rahman comments on future of music, worries about THIS genre: 'We have lost all…’
UPSC introduces changes in online application process after aspirants' complaints; check here
TRAI's BIG move, introduces new rules against pesky calls, messages, fines telcos for...
Vir Das breaks his silence on India’s Got Latent controversy: 'A good artist will always…'
Meet Bollywood superstar who didn’t know how to swim, has engineering degree, not Kartik Aryan, Ayushmann
‘I am a normal husband’: When Abhishek Bachchan talked about Aishwarya Rai’s safety during film shoot
Aishwarya Rai once quit a film after she found out the producer hit his girlfriend, netizens say, ‘as a victim...'
Narayana Murthy's Infosys issues clarification after mass layoffs at Mysuru campus: 'All freshers get...'
IND vs ENG: Shubman Gill stars as India crush England by 142 runs in Ahmedabad to sweep ODI series 3-0
'Too much for me to handle...': Comedian Samay Raina's BIG statement amid India's Got Latent controversy
Who was Kim Rieul? Korean designer behind BTS and MONSTA X’s modern hanboks passes away at 32
Trade Compliance Meets Cybersecurity: Forensic Strategies for Risk Management
Enabling governance to organizations within AWS marketplace: A look at private marketplace
Ahead of 8th Pay Commission, THIS state govt announces 4 per cent DA hike for its employees; check details
R Madhavan makes BIG STATEMENT about his bank account: 'I don't know how much I have and...'
Watch: Shaheen Afridi involved in heated on-field altercation with Matthew Breetzke, Khushdil pushes away SA batter
Nita Ambani to showcase India's contribution to the world at Annual India Conference of Harvard University
Meet NEET topper who cracked medical exam without coaching, her parents sold jewellery to support education, she is from...
IND v ENG 3rd ODI: Shubman Gill creates history, breaks Hashim Amla's record; becomes first Indian to...
Asense Interior: Celebrating 11 Years of Redefining Luxury Interiors in Bengaluru
Snow Moon 2025: When and how to witness February's full moon tonight? Know here
'Disrespecting someone for...': Chum Darang REACTS strongly to Elvish Yadav's 'racist' remarks, says 'a film by Bhansali was also...'
Kiss Day 2025: Why do we celebrate this day? Know history and significance
DNA Verified: Is Rashtrapati Bhavan hosting a wedding for the FIRST time? Know truth here
India's retail inflation slows to 4.31 per cent in January due to...
Chhaava box office prediction: Vicky Kaushal to score his career's biggest opening, film to collect Rs 18-20 crore on day 1
WATCH: Maha Kumbh girl Mona Lisa starts training before filming her 1st movie alongside Anupam Kher
Kerala Lottery Result February 12 LIVE: FIFTY FIFTY FF 128 ticket number winner list, agent name; first prize Rs 1 crore
Radhika Merchant stuns in blue and green suit at MahaKumbh Mela, it costs Rs....
'India's lost talent': Delivery app's cheeky ad on Ranveer Allahbadia, Samay Raina's controversy goes viral, see post
BIG move by Mukesh Ambani, Reliance partners with US company, set to drive...
Instoried creator Sharmin Ali turns personal crisis into mission to support entrepreneurial mental health with SAFE Foundation, following cardiac arrest
IND v ENG: Why are India and England players wearing green arm bands in 3rd ODI at Ahmedabad?
Tripti Dimri sets major beachwear goals in Maldives; can you guess price of her swimsuit?
Renowned astrologer Acharya Indravarman is illuminating the life of Indian diaspora in the USA – United States of America
Mitolyn Supplement Reviews: Ingredients, benefits, side effects, purple peel exploit
Gaurav Sharma: Visionary leader driving cybersecurity excellence
All About Details: Turning ordinary outfits into statement looks
Duolingo owl is dead? Launguage learning app urges users to respect Dua Lipa's privacy, know why
Meet Indian billionaire who once took struggling hospital, now leads India's second-largest hospital chain, his net worth is Rs...
This flop Bollywood film later became a cult-classic, had 2 superstars, is now set to re-release in 2025 after 31 years, it's directed by..
Meet actress who married man once richer than Mukesh Ambani, was rumoured to be dating Rajesh Khanna, Sanjay Dutt; her name is..
Why digitisation is necessary in construction industry and why its adoption remains slow
Meet India's second-richest woman, whose husband was referred to as country's Warren Buffett, has THIS Ratan Tata connection, her net worth is Rs...
Meet IIT-JEE topper, who created record in Odisha by scoring 99.98 percentile, aims to join...
Meet India's biggest flop actor who made debut with four superstars, gave over 11 flop films in 17 years, still earns in crores, his net worth is Rs..
New Income Tax Bill 2025 likely to be tabled in Lok Sabha on Thursday, know what's in there for common man
Meet woman, an Indian who is first woman appointed as World Bank CFO, has this SBI link, not from IIT, IIM, she is...
Meet Bollywood villain, India's highest paid actor who was richer than superstars, was replaced from Amitabh Bachchan's superhit film due to.., film earned Rs..
'If Trump really listens to PM Modi...': Congress President Kharge slams Centre over deportations of Indian nationals from US
When is Shab-e-Barat 2025 – February 13 or 14? Check history, significance
'Terror threat': Mumbai Police receives warning call threatening terror attack on PM Modi's aircraft ahead of US visit
Chiranjeevi faces heavy backlash for saying he wants Ram Charan to have a boy so their ‘legacy can continue’: 'I am scared that..'
Riyan Parag BREAKS silence on his leaked YouTube search history on Ananya Panday, Sara Ali Khan: 'No one would really understand...'
THIS is India's last railway station where train never stops, know why
GBS outbreak: Mumbai reports its first death due to Guillain-Barre Syndrome
Amid dating rumours with sitarist Rishab Sharma, Sanya Malhotra reveals her 'red flags' in relationships: 'If somebody is constantly...'
Ram Gopal Varma questions Rajinikanth's acting, says 'I don’t know if he can exist without...'
Nykaa CEO Falguni Nayar has THIS to say about Mukesh Ambani, Isha Ambani’s decision to bring back China's Shein to India
Urvashi Rautela BREAKS silence on backlash over Dabidi Dibidi dance steps with Nandamuri Balakrishna: 'Everything happened so suddenly...'
Who was Acharya Satyendra Das? Ayodhya Ram temple's chief priest who passed away in Lucknow
Superstar Rajinikanth's team issues official statement, slams derogatory comments on Vijay: 'These remarks go against principles upheld by...'
Old wedding card mentioning IIT degrees of couple creates buzz on social media; see viral post
'Ye kahan gaya...': Vicky Kaushal REVEALS how his wife Katrina Kaif reacts when she sees Chhaava posters
Chunky Panday says Shatrughan Sinha advised him to 'make people wait': 'If you are punctual...'
Indian-born AI scientist and music producer revolutionises electronic music with 'Infinity Wave' genre
Mika Singh defends Diljit Dosanjh after Ranveer Allahbadia, Samay Raina's 'wahiyat' comments: 'In gadho ko...'
Discussed 'incredible' opportunities AI will bring to India: Google CEO Sundar Pichai meets PM Modi in France
Mukesh Ambani, Nita Ambani's choti bahu Radhika Merchant shares her 'magical' experience at Mahakumbh
UP Court summons Rahul Gandhi on March 24 over 2022 remarks against Army
Indian consulate in Marseille to strengthen 'people-to-people ties': PM Modi
Ranveer Allahabadia, Samay Raina, Apoorva Makhija, India's Got Latent's producers to appear before NCW on...
India’s Top 5 Richest YouTubers: Know who’s earning more than Samay Raina and Ranveer Allahbadia?
Meet IAS officer, who used to average student in school, but cracked UPSC exam with AIR 2, he is posted at...
Mukesh Ambani, Sunil Mittal are working to revolutionise mobile calling in India by...
DNA TV Show: UP CM Yogi Adityanath's multi-level plan for Maghi Purnima
ICC Champions Trophy: India announce squad, Jasprit Bumrah misses out, Varun Chakaravarthy included; check details
Jasprit Bumrah ruled out of 2025 ICC Champions Trophy due to injury, THIS player named his replacement
Tejasswi Prakash reveals why she joined Celebrity MasterChef: 'I am obsessed with...'
Delhi-NCR schools holiday: Delhi, Noida, Gurugram, Ghaziabad, schools closed tomorrow due to...