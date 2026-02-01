AR Rahman says 'information gets misunderstood' in his first public appearance after 'communal' remark row
AR Rahman appeared on The Great Indian Kapil Sharma Show, used a message game to show how miscommunication happens, and promoted his silent film Gandhi talks.
Oscar-winning composer AR Rahman recently appeared on The Great Indian Kapil Sharma Show on Netflix, marking his first television outing since a previous controversy surrounding his remarks. Rahman used an entertaining game during the episode to show how people can misinterpret messages, which many audience members believed connected to the previous communal dispute.
The show featured Rahman in an event where contestants deliver messages between people to demonstrate how messages transform during their transmission. He explained, 'Messages get corrupted on the way,' adding that miscommunication is a common problem in society. Many people understood his statement as a quiet reference to the dispute which arose when his previous remarks showed bias against particular ethnic groups in the film industry. Rahman preferred to demonstrate his innocence by examining the wider issue which people encounter when they try to understand spoken language. Many viewers appreciated his approach, noting that it emphasised the importance of clarity and careful communication, especially when discussing sensitive issues.
Rahman appeared on the show to promote his music for Gandhi Talks, a silent film. The episode also featured cast members Vijay Sethupathi, Aditi Rao Hydari and Siddharth Jadhav. Rahman explained his views about composing music for silent films because he believed that musicians could use their music to show emotions in silent movies.
Rahman received prior criticism because of his statements about film industry problems, which he found difficult to handle. His explanation of evolving understanding through time produced online disputes because some people believed that his description of misunderstandings revealed his communal prejudice. His appearance on Kapil Sharma's show enabled him to handle the matter through his demonstration that people need background information to understand what others say. Rahman used his involvement to show that miscommunication affects all people while demonstrating that people need to think before making assumptions about others. The composer delivered his message to fans who found his peaceful and deliberate approach to the controversy to be highly appealing.