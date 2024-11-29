AR Rahman and Saira Banu's lawyer Vandana Shah also shared who will get the custody of their three children - Khatija Rahman, AR Ameen, and Raheema Rahman.

AR Rahman and Saira Banu announced their separation last week 29 years after their marriage. Now, their lawyer Vandana Shah has shared if there are chances of reconciliation between them and also opened up on the custody of their children - Khatija Rahman, AR Ameen, and Raheema Rahman.

Talking to the journalist Vicky Lalwani on his YouTube channel, Vandana said, "I have not said that reconciliation is not possible. I am an eternal optimist, and I always talk about love and romance. The joint statement is quite clear. It talks about pain and separation. It's a long marriage and a lot of thought has gone into coming to this decision, but nowhere have I said that reconciliation is not possible." When she was asked about who will get the custody of the three children, Shah stated, "That’s not decided yet. It is yet to be decided. But some of them are adults, they are free to choose who they stay with."

The joint statement issued by Vandana on behalf of AR Rahman and Saira Banu had read, "After many years of marriage, Mrs Saira and her husband AR Rahman have made the difficult decision to separate from each other. This decision comes after significant emotional strain in their relationship. Despite their deep love for each other, the couple has found that the tensions and difficulties have created an insurmountable gap between them, one that neither party feels able to bridge at this time."

"Mrs Saira and her husband Mr AR Rahman emphasize that they has taken this decision out of pain and agony. Mrs Saira and her husband Mr AR Rahman request privacy and understanding from the public during this challenging time, as they navigate this difficult chapter in their life", their statement further added.

