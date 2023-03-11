Search icon
Sign In
X
PreviousPrevious
HomeEntertainment
topStoriesenglish

AR Rahman hopes Naatu Naatu wins Oscar, adds he wanted RRR song to win Grammy also

AR Rahman won two Oscars for Best Original Score for Slumdog Millionaire and Best Original Song, with Gulzar, for Jai Ho at the 81st Academy Awards in 2009.

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA Web Desk |Updated: Mar 11, 2023, 08:41 PM IST

AR Rahman hopes Naatu Naatu wins Oscar, adds he wanted RRR song to win Grammy also
Naatu Naatu-AR Rahman/File photos

Composed by MM Keeravani and written by Chandrabose, the cross-cultural hit Naatu Naatu has been nominated for Best Original Song at the 95th Oscars set to take place on March 12 at the Dolby Theatre in Los Angeles. The power-packed track features Ram Charan and Jr NTR grooving to choreographer Prem Rakshith's incredible dance steps in SS Rajamouli's RRR.

AR Rahman won the same award in 2009 along with the lyricist Gulzar for Slumdog Millionaire's Jai Ho at the 81st Academy Awards in 2009. In his recent interview with ANI, the multiple National Award-winning composer said that he wants Naatu Naatu to bring back the Oscar statuette to India.

"I want Naatu Naatu to win awards, I wanted them to win the Grammy also because any award for any of us will lift India up and the concentration of our culture will become higher", said Rahman who also won the Oscar for Best Original Score for composing brilliant tunes such as Jai Ho, Mausam & Escape, Liquid Dance, and Ringa Ringa among others for Danny Boyle's film.

In a recent 'Behind The Oscars Speech' video, the Padma Bhushan awardee recollected a hilarious incident at the security check when he arrived with his two Oscars in India. "After I got the Oscars, I put it in my hand baggage and the security, when I was getting to India, they said, "Can you wait?". And they were almost 100 people in the security check. So the officer took these 2 Oscars, 'Look what I have' and everybody went gaga. They were just, 'Oh my God'', said Rahman.

Meanwhile, apart from Naatu Naatu, India has two other nominations at the upcoming Academy Awards. All That Breathes and The Elephant Whisperers have also been nominated in the Best Documentary Film and Best Documentary Short Film categories. The Oscars 2023 will stream in India on the morning of Monday, March 13, on Disney+ Hotstar.

READ | Meet Bomman and Bellie, the tribal couple who inspired India's Oscar-nominated short documentary The Elephant Whisperers

TRENDING NEWS TOPICS
More
Popular Stories
More
listnews
listnews
listnews
listnews
listnews
Most Viewed
More
Meet Rabia Sidhu, Navjot Singh Sidhu's daughter who is more beautiful than super models
XXX, Mastram actress Aabha Paul sets Instagram on fire with sexy reels, check viral videos
From Shivam Mavi to Umran Malik: 10 fast bowlers who are in contention for India's ODI World Cup squad
Tu Jhoothi Main Makkaar: Ranbir Kapoor, Shraddha Kapoor, Rajkummar Rao, Rakul Preet Singh, Sunny Singh attend screening
Meet Aston Villa's glamorous footballer Alisha Lehmann who is also an internet sensation
Speed Reads
More
First-image
Kerala: Bus collides with car near Kizhavallor in hair-raising video, crashes into church wall
top-stories
top-stories
top-stories
top-stories
Most Watched
More
DNA Originals
More
listnews
listnews
listnews
listnews
listnews

Partner site: Zee News ©1998-2022 Diligent Media Corporation Limited, All Rights Reserved.