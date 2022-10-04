Search icon
X
PreviousPrevious
HomeEntertainment

AR Rahman's EPIC reply to Amul topical on composer's 30-year partnership with Mani Ratnam goes viral

"Sometimes I am vegan", wrote AR Rahman while sharing the topical calling out the dairy brand Amul for using animal-based products.

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA Web Desk |Updated: Oct 04, 2022, 12:40 PM IST

AR Rahman's EPIC reply to Amul topical on composer's 30-year partnership with Mani Ratnam goes viral
AR Rahman/Twitter

After releasing a special topical on Ponniyin Selvan on October 2, the dairy brand Amul, known for its quirky topicals on trending subjects, shared another topical celebrating the thirty-year partnership between the film's composer AR Rahman and the director Mani Ratnam on Monday, October 3. 

Rahman made his debut in the Indian film industry when he composed the beautiful music for Roja in 1992 and since then, has provided the music for each and every Mani Ratnam's film including Dil Se, OK Kanmani, Guru, Raavan, and to the latest, PS: I or Ponniyin Selvan Part 1.

The photo was shared on Amul's social media handles with the caption, "#Amul Topical: From Roja to Ponniyin Selvan, a 30 year partnership!" with these words imprinted on it - "Many Mani Years Together" and "For Rahman and Mehman" with the doodle images of the Oscar-winning composer and the National Award-winning filmmaker.

AR Rahman shared the topical on his own social media handles with the epic reply, "Ahwwww.... Sometimes I am vegan" promoting a plant-based diet and indirectly calling out the dairy brand for using animal-based products. Netizens appreciated the music composer's response and made it viral. 

One Twitter user wrote, "Rahman trolling Era is here", while another user replied, "Being vegan is being kind. Please be vegan all the time. @Amul_Coop I think you got the message, how about adding plant-based milk now like you added vegan chocolates". Other users lauded Rahman for standing up for animal rights and "destroying Amul".

READ | Ponniyin Selvan: Amul celebrates Aishwarya Rai, Chiyaan Vikram, Mani Ratnam's film with quirky topical

In the earlier topical, Amul had made the doodle-based characters for Aishwarya, Trisha, Karthi, and Chiyaan Vikram's characters from Mani Ratnam's historical epic and was pointed for leaving out the titular character played by Jayam Ravi, who essays the youngest Chola prince named Arunmozhi Varman. He is fondly referred to as Ponniyin Selvan, i.e. beloved of the Ponni, which is an ancient Tamil name for the Kaveri river.

TRENDING NEWS TOPICS
More
Popular Stories
More
Most Viewed
More
Viral Photos of the Day: Sussane Khan poses with rumoured boyfriend Arslan Goni, Ibrahim Ali Khan looks dapper in red
Raksha Bandhan 2022: Shah Rukh-Aishwarya, Ranveer-Priyanka, most relatable on-screen brother-sister jodis
Viral Photos of the Day: Shah Rukh Khan returns to Mumbai from Dunki shoot, Sunny Leone stuns in casuals
Voter ID card Aadhaar linking: Step-by-step guide to link Aadhaar card with voter ID online
Step inside Liger star Vijay Deverakonda's luxurious Hyderabad home with spacious living room, sprawling garden and more
Speed Reads
More
First-image
Wordle 471 answer for today: Here is the Wordle answer for October 4
top-stories
top-stories
top-stories
top-stories
Most Watched
More
DNA Originals
More

Partner site: Zee News ©1998-2022 Diligent Media Corporation Limited, All Rights Reserved.