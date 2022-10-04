AR Rahman's EPIC reply to Amul topical on composer's 30-year partnership with Mani Ratnam goes viral

AR Rahman/Twitter

After releasing a special topical on Ponniyin Selvan on October 2, the dairy brand Amul, known for its quirky topicals on trending subjects, shared another topical celebrating the thirty-year partnership between the film's composer AR Rahman and the director Mani Ratnam on Monday, October 3.

Rahman made his debut in the Indian film industry when he composed the beautiful music for Roja in 1992 and since then, has provided the music for each and every Mani Ratnam's film including Dil Se, OK Kanmani, Guru, Raavan, and to the latest, PS: I or Ponniyin Selvan Part 1.

The photo was shared on Amul's social media handles with the caption, "#Amul Topical: From Roja to Ponniyin Selvan, a 30 year partnership!" with these words imprinted on it - "Many Mani Years Together" and "For Rahman and Mehman" with the doodle images of the Oscar-winning composer and the National Award-winning filmmaker.

AR Rahman shared the topical on his own social media handles with the epic reply, "Ahwwww.... Sometimes I am vegan" promoting a plant-based diet and indirectly calling out the dairy brand for using animal-based products. Netizens appreciated the music composer's response and made it viral.

One Twitter user wrote, "Rahman trolling Era is here", while another user replied, "Being vegan is being kind. Please be vegan all the time. @Amul_Coop I think you got the message, how about adding plant-based milk now like you added vegan chocolates". Other users lauded Rahman for standing up for animal rights and "destroying Amul".



READ | Ponniyin Selvan: Amul celebrates Aishwarya Rai, Chiyaan Vikram, Mani Ratnam's film with quirky topical

In the earlier topical, Amul had made the doodle-based characters for Aishwarya, Trisha, Karthi, and Chiyaan Vikram's characters from Mani Ratnam's historical epic and was pointed for leaving out the titular character played by Jayam Ravi, who essays the youngest Chola prince named Arunmozhi Varman. He is fondly referred to as Ponniyin Selvan, i.e. beloved of the Ponni, which is an ancient Tamil name for the Kaveri river.