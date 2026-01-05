FacebookTwitterYoutubeInstagram
AR Rahman celebrates birthday at Moonwalk audio launch, Prabhu Deva shares glimpses of 'musical evening'; see viral pics

Legendary musician AR Rahman's pre-birthday bash was celebrated at the grand audio launch event of the upcoming film Moonwalk, that took place at the Sathyabama University, Chennai, on Sunday. The Mozart of Madras, who is also making his acting debut in the film, turns 59 on Tuesday, January 6. The ace musician cut a special cake on the stage. 

Aman Wadhwa

Updated : Jan 05, 2026, 09:28 PM IST

Legendary musician AR Rahman's pre-birthday bash was celebrated at the grand audio launch event of the upcoming film Moonwalk, that took place at the Sathyabama University, Chennai, on Sunday. The Mozart of Madras, who is also making his acting debut in the film, turns 59 on Tuesday, January 6. The ace musician cut a special cake on the stage. 

Prabhu Deva, who headlines Moonwalk, shared the photos from the film's audio launch event on his Instagram on Monday. He captioned the pics, "#MoonwalkAudioLaunch Witnessed history. Felt the music. Icons. Energy. Moonwalk. A musical evening we’ll never forget. #HappyBirthdayARRahman #ARRahmanBirthday Moonwalk, a Full length Comedy movie, in theatres - May 2026."

The event featured electrifying live performances by AR Rahman and Prabhu Deva. Director Manoj Nirmala Sreedharan thanked the entire cast and crew for making the film truly memorable and expressed his confidence that Moonwalk would bring immense joy and happiness to audiences in theatres when it releases in May 2026.

Excitement for the audience peaked when the multiple National Award-winning composer Rahman made his first appearance on stage and immediately went on to perform all five songs from the Moonwalk. The live performance sent fans into a frenzy, transforming the evening into a true celebration of music. Rahman has sung all the five songs in the film himself.

Prabhu Deva, hailed as India's Michael Jackson, delivered a 10-minute dance tribute to A R Rahman, performing to all five Moonwalk songs. The two-time National Award-winning choreographer also danced along with his co-stars Yogi Babu, Aju Varghese, Arjun Asokan, Satz, and choreographer Sekhar at the event.

The evening concluded on a high note as Prabhu Deva brought AR Rahman back on stage, getting the maestro to shake a leg to the iconic Mukkala Mukkabla song. It was followed by a grand cake-cutting ceremony to celebrate Rahman’s birthday. The two-time Oscar winner cut a cake along with the entire cast and crew of the film in the presence of over 10,000 fans.

READ | Meet Pratham Mittal, newest judge on Shark Tank India Season 5, Masters' Union founder, his father is chancellor of...

