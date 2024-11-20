AR Rahman and wife Saira Banu have three kids - Khatija Rahman, Raheema Rahman, and AR Ameen.

Music maestro AR Rahman and his wife Saira Banu announced their separation on Tuesday night. The couple had been married for 29 years and are parents to three children - a son named AR Ameen, and two daughters named Khatija Rahman, and Raheema Rahman. The news of Rahman and Saira's separation came as a shock to the fans of the Oscar-winning composer.

A couple of hours after their separation was announced, AR Rahman took to his X (formerly Twitter) and wrote, "We had hoped to reach the grand thirty, but all things, it seems, carry an unseen end. Even the throne of God might tremble at the weight of broken hearts. Yet, in this shattering, we seek meaning, though the pieces may not find their place again. To our friends, thank you for your kindness and for respecting our privacy as we walk through this fragile chapter." Rahman even added the hashtag #arrsairaabreakup, which the netizens said that he should have avoided.

Earlier, Saira's lawyer Vandana Shah had issued a joint statement from the couple announcing their separation. It read, "After many years of marriage, Mrs Saira and her husband AR Rahman have made the difficult decision to separate from each other. This decision comes after significant emotional strain in their relationship. Despite their deep love for each other, the couple has found that the tensions and difficulties have created an insurmountable gap between them, one that neither party feels able to bridge at this time. Mrs Saira and her husband Mr AR Rahman emphasize that they has taken this decision out of pain and agony. Mrs Saira and her husband Mr AR Rahman request privacy and understanding from the public during this challenging time, as they navigate this difficult chapter in their life."

Meanwhile, on the work front, Rahman has had six soundtracks released this year across Tamil, Malayalam, and Hindi languages. Ayalaan, Lal Salaam, Aadujeevitham or The Goat Life, Maidaan, Amar Singh Chamkila, and Raayan are those six movies. His next big releases are Chhaava, Thug Life, and Ramayana Part I & Part II.

